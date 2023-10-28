A psychologist reveals 3 signs of an obsessive partner

All people desire passion in themselves and others. But how do you know when it goes in , [+] The scope of unhealthy obsessions? getty

Passion is a valuable personality trait. We are inspired by people who have passion and we try our best to bring passion to our endeavours. When it comes to love, a passionate relationship is often seen as the pinnacle of the romantic experience.

One study found that “enthusiasm”, or the ability to tackle situations with enthusiasm and energy, tops the list of character strengths helpful in meeting everyday challenges. Other research has found a strong connection between passion and life satisfaction.

However, psychologists will tell you that there is a fine line between passion and obsession. For one, they both qualify as “hot” emotional states – those characterized by intense feelings like alertness, excitement, and euphoria, as opposed to “cool” emotions like relaxation, calmness, and tranquility. The same qualities that make someone an inspirational person, someone who focuses on the things they care about, can, in some cases, turn to mania, brooding, insecurity, and impulsivity.

If you fear that your romantic partner or someone you care about may be exhibiting obsessive behavior, here are three things to keep an eye on and what you can do about it.

1. Many interests or hobbies get condensed into a single preoccupation

When a person’s range of interests suddenly narrows to a single preoccupation, it may be a sign of obsessive behavior. Whether it’s a hobby, activity, or even thoughts focused on a single topic, a shift from versatility and breadth toward a narrow fixation may indicate an unhealthy level of obsession. This intense concentration can lead to neglect of other essential aspects of life.

what can you do:Encourage a wide range of activities and interests. Suggest resuming abandoned hobbies or exploring new hobbies together. Open communication about changes in focus is important. Understanding the reasons behind this narrowed focus can pave the way to finding a healthy balance.

2. They get “stuck” on one thing you did or said

Obsessive individuals may focus on specific actions or words, constantly repeating them in their mind and out loud. This determination can range from positive experiences to perceived slights or misunderstandings. This tendency to get “stuck” on certain aspects of their relationship can lead to constant questioning, seeking reassurance, or even holding grudges.

what can you do: Encourage open communication about their feelings and try not to get distracted by the focus of their obsessive thoughts, even if they are accusatory. If the problem persists, seeking professional guidance from a therapist may help you and your partner.

3. Their self-care routine starts to fall by the wayside

When a person focuses too much on one person or thing, their own well-being can take a back seat. This neglect becomes apparent when self-care routines like proper nutrition, adequate sleep, and regular exercise begin to decline. Obsessive thoughts or behaviors can consume so much time and energy that maintaining personal health becomes secondary.

what can you do: Start a conversation about self-care and wellness. Encourage the importance of maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Support your partner in prioritizing self-care routines and making time for activities that promote their overall well-being. If necessary, consider seeking professional help to address underlying issues that may be contributing to the neglect.

conclusion

While passion is a vibrant and necessary aspect of any relationship, recognizing when it turns into an unhealthy obsession is important. Open communication, understanding, and a willingness to seek professional help can be helpful in dealing with these situations. Remember, fostering a healthy and balanced relationship requires mutual respect and a shared commitment to emotional well-being.

If you’re unsure whether the problems you’re experiencing in your relationship are cause for serious concern, you can begin to gain clarity by taking this test here: relationship satisfaction scale