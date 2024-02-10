A psychologist explains your 'doomscrolling' habit

Is there really more bad news than good news, or do you only pay attention to the bad news? getty

Have you ever found yourself constantly scrolling through your social media feeds looking for the latest depressing news, no matter how depressing they make you feel? This phenomenon, known as “doomscrolling”, has become increasingly common in today’s digital age.

But this habit is not harmless. Psychological research suggests that this media use can potentially be a form of self-sabotage which, if not addressed, can have serious consequences on our mental well-being. Here’s how to tell if you have a problem with doomscrolling, and whether it’s time to quit.

What is doomscrolling?

Research shows that doomscrolling is more than just a casual browsing through social media. Rather, it is a compulsive behavior driven by an insatiable appetite for negative information. In a world full of worrying headlines and disturbing updates, it’s easy to fall into the trap of endless scrolling in search of the next bad news.

Some individuals may be attracted to destruction due to morbid curiosity or a subconscious need to remain informed about potential dangers in their environment. This desire for negative information stems from our evolutionary tendency to protect ourselves from danger and maintain a sense of control over our environment. However, constant exposure to distressing news can have a detrimental effect on our mental health, leading to anxiety, depression and feelings of helplessness.

Others may sabotage themselves due to loss of self-control, unable to resist the urge to constantly check their social media feeds for updates, even when they know it is not healthy. The addictive nature of social media, due to algorithmic systems designed to keep users engaged, makes it easy to get stuck in a cycle of compulsive scrolling.

Additionally, the endless stream of news and information available online may contribute to the compulsive nature of doomscrolling. With 24/7 unrestricted access to news updates and social media feeds, there is always something new to scroll through, keeping us hooked and unable to break free from this cycle.

Regardless of the underlying motivation – whether a desire for negative information, loss of self-control or an endless stream of news – doomscrolling ultimately leads to a harmful pattern of behavior that can take a toll on our mental health.

Psychological harms of doomscrolling

Research published in Technology, Mind and Behavior The need to address doomscrolling habits is stressed. Due to the potential harmful consequences this habit can have on mental health, the authors developed the Doomscrolling Scale – a reliable tool to identify doomscrolling behavior. To use the scale, respondents read the 15 statements below and rated their level of agreement with each on a scale from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree”:

I feel the urge to search for bad news every now and then on social media. I lose track of time when I read bad news on social media. I constantly refresh my newsfeed to see if anything bad has happened. I stay up late at night trying to find more negative news. Reading negative news on social media has now become a habit. When I’m online I feel stressed as if something bad is going to happen soon. I constantly feel jittery while scrolling on my device. I unconsciously check my newsfeed for bad news. Even though my newsfeed says I’m completely stuck, I just keep scrolling for negative news. I find myself constantly browsing negative news. I check social media in the morning to see if bad things have happened. I feel like I’ve become addicted to negative news. My social media searches likely make my newsfeed more negative. I’m horrified by what I see on social media but I can’t look away. It’s difficult to stop reading negative news on social media.

Through the use of this scale, researchers identified the average profile of a doomscroller:

ConscientiousnessAssociated with organization and self-discipline, Doomscrollers lack it – which suggests a struggle with impulse control. extraversion, which reflects a preference for sociability and external stimulation, is also reduced in people who frequently engage in doomscrolling. This may indicate a reliance on online interactions for social fulfillment. same way, agreeablenessDoomscrollers also lack empathy and cooperation, indicating a reduced capacity for emotional regulation. On the contrary, high level psychosisCharacterized by emotional instability and anxiety, it is common among doomscrollers. This suggests that doomscrolling may serve as a coping mechanism for managing crisis.

It can be difficult to understand why anyone would engage in behavior that only causes suffering or pain. At the moment, doomscrolling may feel like an attempt to arm yourself with knowledge — in the hopes of feeling safe, protected, or prepared. However, as we continue to be subjected to an endless stream of negative news, we simply perpetuate the cycle of ruminating and guilt. We scroll helplessly, armed with the knowledge of every terrible thing that happens in the world. At the same time, we suffer from severe guilt that we cannot do anything to stop these incidents.

Doomscrolling can provide a false sense of control and security in an uncertain world. In fact, this habit itself makes the world more dangerous and sad than it actually is. When you’re stuck in such a cycle of self-destruction, the most important awareness is to know when to turn off your phone, and when to embrace the good news for a change.

Are you worried that you might get addicted to doomscrolling? Take this test to find out: doomscrolling scale