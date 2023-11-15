A psychologist explains why the ‘anti-grindset’ movement could save us all

When you leave work for the day, are you really leaving work behind? getty

“Anti-grindset” is a counter-movement to hustle culture that emphasizes the value of work-life balance and wellness rather than the constant pursuit of productivity and achievement. This movement recognizes hustling without any rest, leisure, or reasonable limits: it is indicative of workaholism.

A new study was published in one more also throws light on the concept of “Work rumination” refers to repeatedly thinking about negative feelings and experiences related to work. Such excessive or persistent work overthinking hinders the individual from recovering from work stress by keeping the individual in a state of physical stress for a longer period of time and ultimately leads to exhaustion, burnout, and poor health.

Here are two questions to ask yourself to avoid excessive pressure to “grindset.”

1. Why aren’t you able to get away from work?

Here are some reasons why you have trouble disconnecting from work despite negative consequences.

work beliefs , Many individuals learn to believe that working constantly increases productivity, even though research shows that it only destroys it. Not getting enough rest often leads to a cycle of procrastination. Researchers also distinguish between having “harmonious passion” toward work, which involves balancing work with other areas of life, versus exhibiting “obsessive passion,” which involves obsessive involvement with work while neglecting other needs. Refers. Many believe that being passionate is the path to success, even if it increases levels of distress. Another study found that workaholism often stems from a rigid personal belief that one should continue working until they feel they have done “enough work”, which can lead to unmotivated and exhausting work habits. Increases.

, Many individuals learn to believe that working constantly increases productivity, even though research shows that it only destroys it. Not getting enough rest often leads to a cycle of procrastination. Researchers also distinguish between having “harmonious passion” toward work, which involves balancing work with other areas of life, versus exhibiting “obsessive passion,” which involves obsessive involvement with work while neglecting other needs. Refers. Many believe that being passionate is the path to success, even if it increases levels of distress. Another study found that workaholism often stems from a rigid personal belief that one should continue working until they feel they have done “enough work”, which can lead to unmotivated and exhausting work habits. Increases. sense of self. Often, a person’s self-esteem depends on their perceived work performance. Receiving recognition from external sources such as one’s accomplishments increases the likelihood of them investing disproportionate time in their work. Expectations of excellence rooted in one’s childhood or feelings of inadequacy from other areas of life may spill over into self-evaluations of work performance, resulting in unhelpful comparisons with others as well as self-criticism, which can lead to Increases the need to prove. This is hurting them. Additionally, individuals who view their work as an important part of their identity are more likely to continue thinking about it after hours.

Often, a person’s self-esteem depends on their perceived work performance. Receiving recognition from external sources such as one’s accomplishments increases the likelihood of them investing disproportionate time in their work. Expectations of excellence rooted in one’s childhood or feelings of inadequacy from other areas of life may spill over into self-evaluations of work performance, resulting in unhelpful comparisons with others as well as self-criticism, which can lead to Increases the need to prove. This is hurting them. Additionally, individuals who view their work as an important part of their identity are more likely to continue thinking about it after hours. Demand for job. Along with the demands of the job, the pressure to keep working also increases. When a person experiences role conflict or ambiguity with heavy workload or conflicting demands and not enough time to complete them, it creates friction at work and drains their energetic resources. . Long hours, tight deadlines, expectations of constant availability, limited autonomy and low-paying workplaces also have a significant impact on employee well-being. The prevalence of smartphones and constant connectivity through email and messaging platforms has made it easy for work to intrude into personal time.

2. What changes are needed?

Knowing what to change is an important first step. Here’s how to start making these changes.

Rewrite harmful mental narratives , Challenge and reframe negative thought patterns that lead to overworking or ruminating. Remember that your worth does not depend on what you do and you deserve rest.

, Challenge and reframe negative thought patterns that lead to overworking or ruminating. Remember that your worth does not depend on what you do and you deserve rest. Set clear boundaries. Clearly define your work hours and communicate them to coworkers and supervisors. Follow these hours and take advantage of technology to your advantage. Set notifications or use the scheduling features to signal the end of your workday. Turn off all non-essential work-related notifications during your off-hours to avoid unnecessary distractions. If you work from home, create a designated workspace to mentally separate work from your personal life. When you are finished, leave the workplace or close the door to symbolize the end of the workday. Understand your limits and be prepared to say no or ask for more time and resources when you are overwhelmed with tasks. Explaining clearly what will improve working conditions is associated with being able to better disengage from work at the end of the day.

Clearly define your work hours and communicate them to coworkers and supervisors. Follow these hours and take advantage of technology to your advantage. Set notifications or use the scheduling features to signal the end of your workday. Turn off all non-essential work-related notifications during your off-hours to avoid unnecessary distractions. If you work from home, create a designated workspace to mentally separate work from your personal life. When you are finished, leave the workplace or close the door to symbolize the end of the workday. Understand your limits and be prepared to say no or ask for more time and resources when you are overwhelmed with tasks. Explaining clearly what will improve working conditions is associated with being able to better disengage from work at the end of the day. Create a Wind-Down Ritual , Establish a routine at the end of your workday to signal the transition from work to personal time. This could include activities like journaling, listening to music, or engaging in a hobby that helps you relax or brings you joy. Make self-care a non-negotiable part of your daily routine. You can also create a grounding ritual for releasing stress using emotional regulation methods like mindfulness or deep breathing.

, Establish a routine at the end of your workday to signal the transition from work to personal time. This could include activities like journaling, listening to music, or engaging in a hobby that helps you relax or brings you joy. Make self-care a non-negotiable part of your daily routine. You can also create a grounding ritual for releasing stress using emotional regulation methods like mindfulness or deep breathing. Create a balanced routine. Set achievable goals for each day and week. Break tasks into small, manageable steps and celebrate your accomplishments. Deliberately schedule breaks throughout the day to recharge. Use this time for a short walk, stretching, or other activities that help you relax and reset. A 2022 study found that experiencing positive emotions actually allows individuals to be financially successful, save and create more money through better money management practices, which allow for relaxation and a joyful life outside of work. highlights the importance of investing in experiences.

Set achievable goals for each day and week. Break tasks into small, manageable steps and celebrate your accomplishments. Deliberately schedule breaks throughout the day to recharge. Use this time for a short walk, stretching, or other activities that help you relax and reset. A 2022 study found that experiencing positive emotions actually allows individuals to be financially successful, save and create more money through better money management practices, which allow for relaxation and a joyful life outside of work. highlights the importance of investing in experiences. Rely on social support. Research shows that developing a strong support network is beneficial for workaholics. Support both within and outside the workplace provides outlets for individuals to share ideas, needs and concerns, as well as to focus on non-work activities to recharge.

conclusion

Anti-grindset advocates a more sustainable approach to work, encouraging regular self-care and meaningful experiences, challenging the notion that success must come at the expense of personal fulfillment. While employees can make changes to their non-work hours, employers can implement policies that encourage boundaries and rest, take employee concerns seriously, provide resources for stress management and more supportive work. Promotes the environment.