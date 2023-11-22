A psychologist explains what 'mind-reading' AI could do for us

We are now able to translate human thoughts into text and images with the help of artificial… [+] intelligence. Is this the end of privacy? Here’s everything you need to know.

an unprecedented paper nature neuroscience It feels like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have successfully developed a non-invasive “language decoder” that can read brain waves and interpret what people are thinking in real time, making it a breakthrough in the field of human-AI interaction today. Has become one of the most important developments in. , This raises an important question: What are we planning to do with this superpower?

Here are some possibilities:

It seems that this technology will enable people who are unable to speak or are paralyzed to communicate using thought alone. This technology can aid in criminal investigations. This technology, once it matures and gets into the hands of social media companies (or the government), can “hear” our private thoughts, effectively making privacy a thing of the past.

While the first two points seem to be a net positive, here’s the scary part: When it comes to the third point, the wheels are already in motion.

Social media group Meta recently published a paper highlighting progress in decoding brain activity, specifically in visual perception. Its research shows a significant leap forward in real-time decoding of visual processes in the human brain using magnetoencephalography (MEG), which provides much higher temporal resolution than conventional fMRI. Simply put, Meta is now able to see with precision what a person is seeing based on their brain activity.

This breakthrough not only suggests improvements in the interpretation of high-level visual features, but also paves the way for more sophisticated AI systems capable of “seeing” through our eyes in real time.

Here are two ways this can affect the way we live our lives.

1. We’re on the cusp of an ethical dilemma about ‘visual hacking’

Once this visual perception technology is refined and integrated into social media, AI is likely to “see” what you see and make suggestions, with unprecedented (and near-perfect) accuracy. Where your interests lie. This is sure to have a massive impact on consumer spending behavior.

Even without integrating this technology, social media algorithms have already hijacked our spending behavior, according to a 2016 study that suggests neutral or negative posts with high engagement are also more likely to be positive but less popular. Can bring more sales than posts.

Once AI is able to read your mind, social media ad engagement will increase consumer spending, potentially leading to impulse purchases. This is a problem for two reasons:

Social media can double down and promote hyper-tailored content that tempts vulnerable individuals to mimic a lifestyle that their finances cannot sustain. A survey by forbes advisor found that almost half (48%) of all travelers were influenced by social media when traveling to destinations. This influence is compounded by peer pressure and fear of missing out, with 44% increasing their travel budgets, and 74% feeling pressure to emulate the lifestyle seen. Gen Z, in particular, is vulnerable to this trend, with 78% taking on credit card debt or spending more than their budget for travel, inspired by social media. It is not easy to get out. In its paper, Meta pointed out that user consent is a technical requirement for AI-assisted mind reading, so opting out of it is a possibility. However, users who choose to do so may miss out on customized experiences, potentially feeling isolated in a world driven by personalized digital interactions. In an age where AI can “read” our visual tastes, will those who value privacy over personalization be left at a disadvantage?

It is too early to predict how our ethics will evolve alongside AI. That said, here’s what we can say with some certainty: We need to independently improve our will and collectively draw up a set of new rules for the social media sphere.

2. AI-augmented surveillance could fundamentally change human thought processes

When people are observed, their behavior varies. A 2016 study found a significant decline wikipedia Search for some words related to terrorism after Edward Snowden’s revelations about NSA surveillance. This change was attributed not to fear of prosecution but to self-censorship, indicating a deeper change in behavior due to surveillance awareness.

This behavior arises from not knowing the limits of acceptable actions and the severe penalties for crossing them.

With AI-powered mind reading, this trend may accelerate. If individuals knew that their most private thoughts could be accessed, it could lead to profound changes in their behavior and way of thinking, leading to fundamental changes in the nature of personal freedom and expression.

conclusion

This moment marks a turning point in our history, where our co-evolution with technology reaches new, unknown territories. AI-powered mind reading varies greatly due to its impact on the essence of human thought and privacy. It is important that we stay informed about these developments and actively engage in shaping the rules. As AI redefines our interactions with technology, it is vital to put humans at the center of this development to ensure that these advancements enhance rather than compromise our fundamental rights and freedoms.

