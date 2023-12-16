A psychologist explains the golden rule of 'good enough' love

The most long-lasting relationships are built on ‘good enough’ foundations, not ideal foundations. getty

In the search for love and partnership, we often keep chasing the elusive perfect match – someone who seamlessly connects with our ideals and sparks intense passion.

Introduced by renowned psychologist and relationship researcher John Gottman, the idea of ​​a “good enough” relationship challenges the notion of perfection and suggests that lasting love is about maintaining a balance of realistic expectations, authentic connection, and commitment to mutual growth. . This perspective flips the script of the widely held belief that innocent relationships are the ultimate goal.

“Good enough” relationships, despite their flaws, often outweigh the seemingly flawless relationships glorified by society. Here are three reasons why you should aim for “good enough” relationships and what steps you can take toward making it happen.

1. Keeping it real leads to lasting happiness

Exceptionally high standards can be detrimental to the health of a relationship in the long run. According to a study published in personal relationshipsHaving unrealistic or high standards for a marriage partner can lead to delaying or abandoning marriage. Individuals with unrealistic standards also face greater challenges in establishing high-quality romantic relationships, express lower expectations of marrying their current partner, and demonstrate lower levels of psychological and behavioral investment in the possibility of marriage. We do.

While it is important not to settle for bad behavior, it is essential to understand that a good relationship does not support the idea of ​​lowering expectations to avoid disappointment.

A “good enough” relationship includes being treated with respect, love, and affection. Couples in such relationships recognize that sometimes disappointment is inevitable, and consider their joint conflict resolution skills the defining strength of the relationship. By maintaining reasonable expectations, individuals set the stage for a partnership where both parties feel valued and understood.

To get it:

Promote open and honest communication Ensuring a clear understanding of each other’s expectations, thereby creating a sense of transparency and trust.

Ensuring a clear understanding of each other’s expectations, thereby creating a sense of transparency and trust. Hone Your Indispensable Conflict Resolution Skills Resolving disagreements constructively helps prevent long-term resentment from building up, which can damage the relationship over time.

2. Passion energizes, friendship lasts

While many people focus on the initial stages of falling in love driven by attraction and shared interests, John Gottman proposes that true love involves much deeper feelings. In his “Sound Relationship House” theory, he claims that couples in “good enough” relationships establish a foundation of intimacy and friendship.

Research also underscores the importance of valuing the friendship aspect of romance as a predictor of positive concurrent romantic qualities such as love, sexual satisfaction, and commitment.

These essential ingredients act as slow-release agents that show their efficacy and effects during long-term relationships. The components of the “Sound Relationship House” theory provide a guide to strengthening the foundation of intimacy through the following:

Making a love map. Dive into the inner world of your partner, understand them deeply.

Dive into the inner world of your partner, understand them deeply. Sharing affection and appreciation. Express appreciation and respect to counteract contempt.

Express appreciation and respect to counteract contempt. To turn towards rather than away. Acknowledge and respond to your partner’s bids for connection in your daily conversations.

Acknowledge and respond to your partner’s bids for connection in your daily conversations. Maintaining a positive attitude. Adopt a creative problem-solving approach while recognizing the success of repair efforts.

Adopt a creative problem-solving approach while recognizing the success of repair efforts. managing conflict. Address both solvable and enduring problems, while acknowledging the natural existence of conflict.

Address both solvable and enduring problems, while acknowledging the natural existence of conflict. Making life’s dreams come true. Foster an environment that encourages open communication about personal hopes, values, beliefs and aspirations.

Foster an environment that encourages open communication about personal hopes, values, beliefs and aspirations. Creating shared meaning. Understand and adopt important perspectives, narratives, myths, and metaphors within the relationship.

3. Reliability promotes romance

Falling in love only symbolizes the initial stage; The true test of the strength of a relationship lies in the couple’s ability to build and maintain trust and commitment. Couples in “good enough” relationships understand that maintaining love requires deliberate effort to create shared meaning and purpose. It requires sustained dedication beyond the initial phase of enthusiasm.

To actively develop this lasting relationship, it becomes paramount to prioritize trust-building activities.

Start by giving examples of trust-building behavior , Be reliable by consistently delivering on promises, practice transparency through open communication and provide support through difficult times by showing empathy, understanding and standing by each other when needed.

, Be reliable by consistently delivering on promises, practice transparency through open communication and provide support through difficult times by showing empathy, understanding and standing by each other when needed. Establishing shared life goals, whether financial or career aspirations. This collaborative effort deepens commitment and fills the relationship with a deeper sense of purpose. The progress made leads to a shared sense of accomplishment, creating a narrative that binds the couple together and increases the overall quality and longevity of the relationship.

conclusion

In the area of ​​romantic relationships, the pursuit of perfection can lead to unrealistic expectations and ultimately disappointment. However, embracing the concept of a “good enough” relationship, characterized by elements such as respect, love, intimacy, and friendship, provides a practical roadmap to lasting happiness.