A psychologist explains the appeal of 'mind upload' technology

When presented with the proposition of digital immortality, how does one view the meaning of life and , [+] Death? getty

A new study published in the journal frontier in psychology The level of ethical approval for future “mind upload” technology was examined, which refers to the current hypothetical concept of transferring information and content of the human brain, including memories, thoughts, and one’s consciousness, to a digital or synthetic substrate.

You may have seen this concept black Mirror episode San Junipero or in TV shows, Pour out A mind upload would create a comprehensive and functional copy or simulation of a person’s mind, allowing it to exist beyond the confines of the biological body. It raises many scientific, ethical, and philosophical questions about the nature of human identity and consciousness.

Here are two reasons why mind upload technology may be desired or feared, according to the study.

1. Beliefs related to reincarnation

There are a wide variety of views about what happens to a person’s consciousness, soul, or essence after death. Ideas include believing that nothing exists beyond one’s physical end, belief in reincarnation, new realms such as heaven or hell, merging with a larger cosmic consciousness, etc.

Researchers found a connection between individuals’ morality and their spiritual world views. The study showed that those who do not believe in reincarnation show the highest moral approval for mind upload technology, while those who are certain about the existence of reincarnation show the least. Those who are unsure lie somewhere in between.

Ethical acceptance for mind uploads may arise from seeing digital immortality as a possible, secular path to eternal life. In contrast, people who believe in life after death generally see no need for this technology and may even reject it. For example, some religious groups that emphasize moral purity may consider mind uploading to be tantamount to suicide or tampering with the natural order of life and God’s will.

Additionally, people with strong reincarnation beliefs have less anxiety about death, while fear of death or eternal nothingness may motivate a desire to secure digital rebirth. A 2020 study found that artificial life extension reduces fear of death in atheists, but the idea of ​​supernatural afterlife does not, which may explain their higher acceptance of mind uploads.

Ethical acceptance of mind uploading may also be influenced by cultural or personal beliefs and personality traits. For example, research shows that moral acceptance of mind upload technology is linked to utilitarianism and Machiavellianism, as well as exposure to science fiction narratives that may promote openness to transhumanistic progress.

2. Existential Matters

“Existential matter” refers to the feeling that one’s existence has significance or meaning in the broader context of life, society, or the universe. The researchers found that experiencing higher levels of existential matters was associated with lower approval for mindless uploads, especially among individuals who were uncertain about the afterlife.

However, individuals with low levels of matter as well as uncertainty about life after death are just as likely to admit to mind uploading as non-believers. In other words, believing that one’s life matters or even that their legacy will symbolically live on after death may curb the need to extend one’s life digitally, even if Only supernatural rebirth is uncertain.

While research shows that a sense of significance is linked to spiritual beliefs and religiosity, it still influences both believers and non-believers to morally reject mind uploading, possibly due to death-related anxiety. By reducing.

Acceptance of mortality can paradoxically increase the meaningfulness of life. Recognizing the limited nature of existence encourages individuals to cherish every moment, deepen their relationships, and pursue endeavors that bring real satisfaction. This acceptance of life’s impermanence can help embrace the richness of the present moment, the pursuit of eternal digital existence is losing its allure.

conclusion

Ethical acceptance or rejection of mind upload technology appears to be intricately linked to individuals’ spiritual or religious beliefs, their beliefs about the importance of life, and their fear or acceptance of mortality. Transhumanistic advances like Mind Upload invite us to consider deep existential questions involving life, death, and the potential redefinition of human existence in an ever-changing world.