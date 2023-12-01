A psychologist explains how to master the ‘Hero’s Journey Method’

New research shows that finding meaning in life depends on how well you can describe yourself , [+] Story. getty

The stories we live have a profound impact on the way we view ourselves, the people around us, and the world as a whole. A new paper was published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology Suggests that living the “hero’s journey” may be the key to a life full of meaning. The best part? You don’t have to lead a naturally exciting life to be a hero.

The paper’s co-authors, researchers Benjamin Rogers, Michael Christian and Kurt Gray of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, explain how the idea of ​​the Hero’s Journey is rooted in ancient stories like Beowulf and Gilgamesh and is still prevalent. Contemporary pop culture, from the plot star wars till Miracle Movies.

The Hero’s Journey involves seven key elements, each of which can be applied to your life (with a little conscious effort):

hero. This is you, the main character of your life. shift. These are new circumstances that move your life forward. Search. These are the goals you will be working toward. Associate. These are the people who support you on your journey. Challenges. These include situations or opponents that act as obstacles to achieving your goal. Change. This is the growth you experience in this effort. legacy. This includes how you share the fruits of your journey with others.

“We are intuitively – if not consciously – aware of the narrative framework that makes up the hero’s journey. “Having a life story aligned with this framework will make it more coherent, recognizable and compelling because of this cultural resonance,” the researchers explained.

To test this, researchers conducted a series of 14 studies and developed a “re-storying intervention” to examine the benefits of implementing the Hero’s Journey framework in our everyday lives. The intervention consisted of reflective writing exercises aimed at helping individuals identify and integrate elements of the Hero’s Journey into their personal stories.

The main finding was that the more a person’s personal narrative resembles the hero’s journey, the more meaning they experience in life. This, in part, has to do with why we are attracted to heroes in the first place. We connect deeply with heroic heroes because they exemplify certain characteristics, goals, and virtues that are valued in society across different cultures and times.

How can an average person travel like a hero?

Living the Hero’s Journey is all about effective storytelling. While one can live life “as it happens,” it is taking charge of each of the seven elements that makes the real difference. It is related to:

making a concerted effort to learn about yourself

controlling your reaction to changing circumstances

choosing your goals

Deciding who your friends and confidants are

Responding to challenges in effective ways

Taking stock of how far you’ve come since you started

Helping others achieve their goals based on what you’ve learned along the way

As it turns out, this way of taking hold of life just doesn’t help people who feel like they’ve lost the plot of their lives. Even people who already live a meaningful life can benefit from becoming better storytellers.

“We found that the effects of the intervention did not depend on prior ideas about the meaning of life. In other words, it promoted meaning and well-being equally for all of our participants,” the researchers say.

The researchers suggest that this technique could be used at regular intervals or during particularly challenging times. Additionally, individuals can seek out heroic exploits of their own (without attempting anything dangerous). They are likely to find that new experiences can bring about an inspiring change in perspective, allowing them to begin their heroic journey. For example, someone may feel that they are an underdog, victorious against all odds, or they may realize that they are in their “redemption arc”.

“Elements of the Hero’s Journey can serve as a menu of ways to experience greater life meaning. “Hopefully an added benefit of this will be greater comfort in seeing ourselves as heroes, because we all do kind, thoughtful and heroic things in our lives that are worth reflecting on,” the researchers concluded.

conclusion

Our personal narratives profoundly influence our resilience and well-being, which shows that there is power in becoming the “main character” in your life story. The Hero’s Journey serves as a powerful lens through which we can view our lives as epic adventures and uncover a deep sense of meaning and heroism in our everyday experiences. Remember, you are not just a passive observer, but the author and hero of your own story.

