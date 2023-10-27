A psychologist answers the question ‘Would I be happier living alone’

It is normal to think imaginary things in our mind. But how do you know that your , [+] Would seeking solitude be the right move? getty

Many people come to therapy when their relationship is on the verge of collapse. They may say things like:

“I am unhappy in my relationship. How did it get so bad and what should I do about it?”

“I miss the days when I was alone and could do my own thing. I feel like I’m constantly responsible for my partner’s happiness. This is an impossible situation.”

“Part of me wants to leave my partner forever. How can I be sure this won’t be a big mistake?”

If you feel this way, it is important to contact a mental health professional for personal guidance. Every relationship is different and it is difficult to reach any concrete conclusion without knowing the whole story. Couples counseling is also a good idea for partners who are struggling to find common ground and want to cope with these feelings together.

However, there are some general rules that can help guide your thinking on the question “Would I be better off living alone?” Here are three.

1. Research provides clues, but it can’t tell us whether partnered people are happier than singles

Most psychologists will tell you that being in a happy relationship makes you happier than being alone, but a bad relationship can make you much more unhappy than being alone. In other words, relationships promote happiness, but only good relationships.

However, the research on this topic is unclear. Here are some things we know:

Studies show that married people are slightly happier than unmarried people. Furthermore, this gap may narrow as alternative lifestyles become more accepted. The happiness gained from marriage may be temporary. One study found that happiness increases before marriage, decreases over the first year of marriage, and then returns to pre-relationship levels. Happy people may be more likely to enter into relationships, making it even more difficult to know whether relationships make people happy or whether happy people are naturally attracted to relationships. According to some estimates, about half of adults find it difficult to stay in long-term relationships. Generally speaking, jobs – especially ones that give us a sense of purpose and meaning – matter more to our happiness levels than marriage.

What conclusions can be drawn from this information? Perhaps the most obvious conclusion is that you cannot look to scientific research for a plan of action. You need to assess your specific situation – weighing the advantages of your current relationship against the benefits of singleness, taking both short- and long-term perspectives.

2. There are two sides to the regret equation

Another thing to keep in mind is that no matter what activity you choose, you will experience some degree of regret. If you choose to stay in your current relationship, you may regret the fact that you didn’t give yourself the chance to explore other avenues. If you decide to leave, you will regret what could have been.

A useful thought exercise is to think about which regret will hurt more in the long run. Research shows that people experience deeper and more lasting regret for actions they did not do, as opposed to actions they did do (and later regret).

What could this mean for you? Does this mean that you will have more regrets about staying in your current relationship and not giving it your best effort? Or does it mean that you will never forgive yourself for not exploring other options? Only you know the answer to this question.

3. Test your level of nostalgia and sentimentality

Sometimes our desire to be alone comes from a longing to return to an earlier time in our lives when things felt in place. And, while changes in our current way of life (relationships, jobs, living arrangements, etc.) can and do affect our happiness, it is important to know that it is impossible to recreate the past.

Examine whether nostalgia is influencing your perceptions of loneliness versus partnership. Here’s a scale to get you started. Think about how much you agree/disagree with these seven statements to gauge your level of nostalgia:

I often think about the past. The past is very important to me. My feelings about my past are a big part of my present perspective. When I think about the past, positive emotions flood within me. I’m more emotional than most people I know. If people knew my past, they would view me in a favorable light. I wish to return to a simpler time.

It is important not to let nostalgia dominate your present choices. Use it as information, but don’t expect to relive a time that has come and gone.

conclusion

It is always important to take stock of your current happiness level and look for ways to improve your health, outlook and outlook. Know that both loneliness and partnership have their advantages and disadvantages. Be honest with yourself and your loved ones—and approach your decision-making process with curiosity, rigor, and patience.

If you want to take the Nostalgia Scale quoted above and get your results, you can follow this link: Nostalgia Scale