A prominent CEO proponent of the remote office model admits a major failure of working from home

Sally Krawcheck, CEO of remote company Ellevest, says her employees are more productive and better at meeting deadlines while working from home, but overall it’s clear the company is less creative.

Three years into the pandemic, more CEOs are calling employees back to the office and in some cases linking promotions and higher pay to in-person attendance.

Remote work experts say that while a hybrid work environment may be optimal, fully remote companies can still maintain their edge.

Bill Weary | Image Bank | getty images

It’s been three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the idea of ​​working from home changed the office landscape forever. While some employers have decided to fully embrace remote work environments, and experts declare that “the return to the office is far from over,” major employers including Amazon and Google are forcing their employees to return to the office. There are, and in some cases are, tying promotion and performance. Review of personal appearance.

Sally Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest, an investment and financial literacy platform for women, has been a vocal proponent of remote work. The various benefits — lower fixed costs, a larger talent pool, and added flexibility for women and underrepresented groups — factor into why Ellevate has remained far from perfect since the pandemic.

At the recent CNBC Workforce Executive Council Summit in New York City, Krawcheck said that’s because she’s stepping away entirely — a decision she said was made primarily as a result of it being a lean startup that was too big for the office. Couldn’t justify the costs And because the model enabled him to recruit a more diverse workforce – teams have been more productive and successful in meeting deadlines. “We are facing deadlines like never before,” he said. But he also said one drawback is a less creative company. “Let’s do Zoom to brainstorm? A lot of people don’t do that, and you can’t meet each other at the coffee machine when you’re on Zoom,” Krawcheck said. “We are more productive and we are less creative.”

Krawcheck’s opinions are not unpopular, especially among his former colleagues on Wall Street — he held top positions at Citigroup and Merrill Lynch before founding Ellevest. He described the approach of Wall Street CEOs as often linked to the “command and control” approach in which they came up, and which is why they still want to see people physically in the office, even if that alone is a weak reason. . Among the top CEOs who have publicly cited losses in creativity, innovation and spontaneity to justify the RTO mandate is JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. When he launched the bank’s return-to-office campaign in September 2020, he said that working virtually during the pandemic “with Zoom and Cisco” could maintain productivity, “at least in the short term.”

But in an annual letter to shareholders, Dimon said remote work “virtually eliminates spontaneous learning and creativity because you don’t meet people at the coffee machine, talk with customers in unplanned scenarios, or interact with customers.” Do not travel to meet and staff for feedback on your products and services.”

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon called remote work “an aberration.”

It is not just banks – which are arguably dependent on their employees living in offices due to their investments in commercial real estate – that are pushing for RTOs. As the examples of Google and Amazon show, CEOs of tech companies – who previously embraced WFH as the way of the future – have changed their stance. Meta, which vocally embraced fully remote work, now has many employees coming back three days a week.

In October 2020, a Microsoft study found that working from home hindered workers’ creativity, with the pandemic causing a 16% drop in the percentage of leaders who thought their companies were innovative.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said in May that “one of the worst mistakes the tech industry made in a long time was that everyone could go completely remote forever, and startups would have to stay together in person.” There was no need and, you know, it was supposed to happen with no loss of creativity.”

Stanford economist and professor Nicholas Bloom, an expert on WFH long before COVID, who recently declared that “the return to the office is dead,” agreed to some extent. “I think being completely remote could be problematic, though, depending on how it’s operated,” he said.

For Bloom, a hybrid work set-up is still optimal: “There are no obvious productivity or innovation downsides to the hybrid plan of three days a week in the office, but employees really value it so it has a positive impact on recruitment and retention outcomes.” Very impressive.”

Harvard Business School professor Prithviraj (Raj) Chaudhary, another key figure in the work-from-anywhere revolution, cites an experiment conducted in 2020 in which he found that HR employees who were hybrid had more had the highest number of “unique work products” compared to . Working entirely from home or working entirely in the office. Still, Chaudhary said the hybrid approach is not perfect. He said, “In many cases you’re missing your coworkers, because they’re visible three other days of the week. And even when you’re going to the office, you’re wearing headphones.” And working on Excel.

To combat this, Choudhary and Bloom both emphasize the importance of company offsites that are specifically tailored for personal connection, brainstorming, and collaboration. “Individual meetings are particularly useful for providing advice at regular intervals,” Bloom said. Bloom adds, “Occasional retreats are also useful for innovation…say three days once per month to discuss long-term ideas, training, and planning.”

At the CNBC CFO Council Summit in Washington, D.C. last week, Airbnb CFO Dave Stephenson said the company isn’t “far away” in terms of policy in every task, and he added that “individuals work on training, development, It absolutely makes sense to do.” For implementation of new projects.”

But Stephenson, whose CEO Brian Chesky has challenged the logic behind the Office of the CEO mandate, has made clear that he doesn’t believe in the idea promoted by some C-suite leaders that “water cooler talk” is a tool for collaboration and Important for creativity. In his view, going back to the office five days a week is not possible. He said, “The horse has left the barn. Forty percent of our new hires are not within 50 miles of the office. …You don’t have to be there, you just have to be there.”

Remote companies can still keep their edge, according to Chaudhary, who says the research shows best practices that remote leaders can use to deal with the risk of a loss in creativity. There is the concept of a handbook, which can now be complemented with generative AI technology and chatbots. “The idea is that you’re able to codify all the knowledge produced by the team. And the reason is that when I’m working remotely I don’t have the opportunity to tap a colleague’s shoulder and ask a question. Ask. I can go and read or ask the bot my question,” he said.

He says the handbook approach offers even more benefits than a traditional work environment. “When an employee leaves the company, all the knowledge he or she has goes out. But if you codify things in a document, or in a box, or in a repository, that document or that knowledge is there even after the employee What remains is gone,” he said.

Another approach is the idea of ​​a virtual water cooler, which could alleviate Krawcheck and other leaders’ concerns about employees not being able to meet each other spontaneously. Creativity can happen when “two people with very different ideas, but with complementary ideas, interact and that’s not likely to happen in a group of 10 people I meet every day,” Choudhary said. A virtual water cooler is a spontaneous, random online interaction with someone from a different team or background that you’re unlikely to meet in a normal setting. “Their areas of expertise are so different, it can lead to a recombination of different ideas that I would argue is far more creative,” he said.

With fewer remote opportunities in the job market, some data suggests that the golden age of remote work is coming to an end. As companies grapple with how to move forward, the bottom line for Chaudhary is that there is no one-size-fits-all model of working. He says the best experiment an employer can run is to let teams decide what works best for their working environment. “Every team wants to be creative, wants to be productive, and they should be given the freedom to figure out what their individual time should look like,” he said.

Source: www.cnbc.com