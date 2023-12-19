A program based on health and happiness

Published an hour ago

What started as a “pizza garden” has evolved into a Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji Area’s signature programs – improving the well-being of youth through gardening, healthy eating and entrepreneurship.

In 2005, northern Minnesota club participants planted, tended, and harvested their favorite pizza toppings in a raised garden bed.

With peppers, basil and onions, the concept sprouted and blossomed. It’s been over 18 years evolved into a full-scale gardening program With 20 raised beds, four hydroponic units, a 1,500-square-foot grow tunnel, 2,000 square feet of pavers, and an outdoor education center.

“Our kids love it, our families love it and our community loves it,” says Shelby Weckworth, grants director of the club’s gardening program.

“We grow about 50 different types of produce every year — purple carrots and purple peppers and all different colors,” she explains. “Families tell us that many of our club members start their own gardens at home because they are inspired by what they do here.”

Programming does not stop after farming. For example, once a week, a local culinary chef and restaurateur teaches children how to cook nutritious meals.

participants can Literally dine on the fruits of your labor in the Bemidji Area School District cafeteriaIncluding produce grown by youth in the salad bar under signage that it was “grown by Boys & Girls Club members.”

And, during the harvest season, youth spend nights in the market to sell what they have grown to their families at low prices. Budding gardeners become student entrepreneurs; They handle advertising, sales and venue setup, and are responsible for customer service and financial transactions.

“Seeing the entire program come to fruition at these farmers markets is one of my personal favorite experiences,” says Weckworth.

Like all Boys & Girls Clubs, the Bemidji chapter is its own non-profit organization. Funding for all of its programs, including the garden, comes from community donations and grants.

Enbridge is committed to building lively And sustainable community near our operations, and recently $2,500 refueling promise grant has supported the club’s garden program this year.

One of our commitments as a company is to help develop the potential of youth; The garden program does this in myriad ways. It teaches them gardening and good nutrition, increases their access to fresh food, provides regular outdoor physical activity and introduces them to entrepreneurial activities.

The benefits of the program are evident, not only in the produce grown with the care and effort of the youth, but also in the harvest celebration, an annual dinner held to honor the young gardeners who participated in the program.

Each participant has the opportunity to address the crowd and share a notable moment from the season – their favorite fruit or vegetable, how to care for a certain type of plant, a memory they will cherish.

The message is clear. Time spent in the garden – hands in the soil, time spent caring for and nurturing greenery – takes root in the hearts and minds of young people, setting them in a place of health, happiness and well-being.

