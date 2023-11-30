A problem-solving shop fosters a 'culture of innovation' at Fort Stewart

Lopez is assigned to this military manufacturer equipped with powerful design computers, 3-D printers and manufacturing equipment. The center has produced dozens of innovations in its short history: a mold-detection device useful in the base’s bedrooms; A plastic clip that makes the ammo pouch more easily accessible for belt-loaded machine guns; And plastic and silicone reproductions of the human arm are used to train soldiers to apply tourniquets and treat large wounds.

The early returns reflect success in building what the center’s ranking officer, Capt. Christopher Flournoy, calls a “culture of innovation” at Fort Stewart. And why Army officials from the garrison to the Pentagon see the potential to replicate the Marne Innovation Center model elsewhere.

looks can be deceiving

Aesthetically, the Marne Innovation Center is the epitome of a creative epicenter.

The facility is located in what was once an after-school child care center, where the staff’s first remodeling decision was to tear out the dirty and smelly carpet. A series of spartan office furniture, tool chests, white boards and racks of 3-D printers clutter the large, open space.

The center is more tinkerers’ garage than geek’s playground.

Seven soldiers stationed at the center provide expertise ranging from project management to mechanical engineering to electronics wizardry. Yet the staff is a helpful resource, not a team of fixers. Soldiers come with problems, and Flournoy and his colleagues provide advice as well as instruction on how to use computer software and construction equipment.

Soldiers take the lead in creating simple improvements and solutions that can be quickly and easily replicated.

“We’re doing a stop-gap fix here,” Flournoy said. “If it’s a big enough issue, the Army can still take it to an industry provider. But we want to help the soldiers help themselves right now.”

New approaches to saving lives

The Center does not rely solely on military expertise. Georgia Tech researchers and students have partnered on a handful of projects with weekend workshops in Atlanta and a 10-week internship at Fort Stewart.

The silicone arm model came from the first X-Force Fellowship Program internship this summer. Georgia Tech biomedical engineering majors Joseph Ashley and Cole Malenich created a molded plastic hand for use in combat first aid training. This device solved an issue raised by medical officers: soldiers had difficulty properly applying a tourniquet on the battlefield, particularly tightening the cuff to completely restrict blood flow.

Georgia Tech students created the arm with a 3-D printer and included a silicone insert where the tourniquet should be placed. He added a water hose and squeeze pump to simulate blood flow so that trainees would know when the cuff was tight enough.

Now, many infantry officers at Fort Stewart keep weapons in their vehicles during training exercises and have their Soldiers practice tourniquets and wound care during downtime.

“As soon as we had something, they wanted to use it,” said Ashley, who graduated from Georgia Tech in May. “It’s a great feeling to know that this is a great product and that it will be used in training that potentially saves lives.”

The training support was so well received that Ashley and Malenich, a The junior in tech has started a startup business to develop other equipment for the military and first responders.

The Fort Stewart facility is one of only three Army innovation centers in the country, but that number is likely to grow. Flournoy and other staff frequently meet with other Army leaders who are curious about their work and new Army approaches.

“We are eager to collaborate and share best practices,” said Flournoy, who travels an average of twice a month to publicize the project. “For the Army, this is unique, commanders on the ground, and not the Army as an institution, are saying they want to do this.”

