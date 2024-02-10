A Prediction: Rubenstein will hand the Orioles to the MD people Reader Comment

I think the recent purchase of the Orioles, led by David M. Rubenstein, may be the miracle Baltimore has long hoped for (“Who is David Rubenstein? He’s serious, driven, and has been the Orioles for a very long time.”) Wants to be the owner of, ”January 31). Here’s why.

This hometown boy with very modest income has made a brilliant, self-made climb, and his hallmark has long been using his wealth in unusually thoughtful and generous ways. And he still makes every effort to keep in regular touch with his old friends from City College and the Lancers – none of whom are fellow billionaires.

Based on Rubenstein’s prior gifts and his acquisition of rare founding American documents, which he has given on long-term loan to the National Archives and The Library of Congress (who can resist Dr. Carla Hayden?), I predict that Mr. Rubenstein may one day make a truly permanent gift of his controlling interest in the Orioles as a bequest to the people of Maryland, thus ensuring that a beloved treasure lives here forever.

Some good precedent for citizen stock ownership has already been set by Green Bay, Wisconsin’s NFL Green Bay Packers. It’s no surprise that the sheer power of Wisconsin’s highly dedicated fan base is crowned with the sure knowledge that they are rooting for a home team that is not subject to the owner’s ever-increasing profits and displacement.

Owned by the Hoffbarger family, led by Jerrold “Chuck” Hoffbarger, who lovingly helped the team win two World Series pennants, then in 1979 the Orioles traded Edward Bennett Williams as the price of their “Natty” only Sold for $12 million. Bo” (the local inspired beer business that provided the financial rationale behind their ball team ownership) was rapidly diminished by the sudden popularity of imported and craft beers.

Finally, it is now easy to calculate the astronomical increase in ball team values ​​over the past 45 years. At this rate, our domestic team’s “domestic” status will be under threat again and again in the future. But, here’s some really promising news that should give us good reason for optimism: Mr. Rubenstein’s track record of prior and extraordinary generosity evidences that he has certainly awakened to the great truth: None of us should take material wealth with us. May be gone, but we can definitely use that money with the same creative intelligence that created it, to make an untold good impact while we’re here – and beyond!

Now such a gift would definitely be a history-making, home run – a joy-filled, mega, lasting bequest! Just a prayer for now.

-Rebecca Alban Hoffbarger, Owings Mills

The author is the founder of the American Visionary Art Museum.

