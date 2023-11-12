A podcast host who has interviewed hundreds of CEOs, millionaires and real estate investors shares 3 traits of highly successful individuals

Our experts answer readers’ investing questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess investment products). Paid Non-Subscriber Promotions: In some cases, we receive commissions from our partners. Our opinion is always our own.

Brian Lubben’s job is to talk to successful people.

Podcast host and business coach hosts a daily podcast, “ Action Academy ,” This includes CEOs of major companies, millionaire entrepreneurs and real-estate investors who have built strong portfolios. He Show launched in 2021 While he was still working in sales full-time.

He told Insider that Leuben’s guests have achieved a level of financial freedom that allows them to “do what they want, when they want, and with whom they want.” And they have some similarities.

1. They have a clear vision and set specific goals

Every successful person Lubben has spoken to has “a clear vision for what they want out of life,” he said. “They know exactly what they want.”

Having a plan and clearly defined goals also helped him.

When he was still working in sales, “I wrote a three-year vision for what I wanted my life and business to look like,” said Lauben, who wanted to leave corporate America and start his own business. Which he could run from anywhere. In this world. He included specific details, such as, “I will wake up in the morning and walk on hot stones and see the ocean in front of me. I will have the whole morning to explore and then I will have nothing to do.” “In the afternoon, that’s when I talk to my team and my business.”

Less than three years later, in 2022, he had built up enough savings and revenue sources to comfortably quit his job.

2. They are careful about who they surround themselves with

As the saying goes, you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. And successful people are attracted to other successful people.

Once they’ve established their vision, they look for individuals who have already done what they want to do, Lubben said: “Instead of asking ‘How?’ They ask, ‘Where?’ and that?’ They don’t get entangled in ‘How do I do this?’ They say, ‘What do I want to do, where am I going, and who has already done it?’”

Then, they aren’t afraid to ask questions, ask for help, or ask someone to partner with them or give them advice.

Lubben has recorded his podcast in 33 different countries. Courtesy of Brian Lubben

If you’ve found a potential mentor, don’t be vague when you approach them, Lubben advised: “If you just say, ‘Hey, can I pick your brain?’ No one will answer.” Instead, tell them what you really need help with — whether it’s acquiring your first rental unit or finding collaborators for your podcast — and show them that you already took some sort of action. Like watching their YouTube videos or reading a book they endorse.

“You start with a specific problem, you show evidence of action, and you ask for specific help,” Lubben said. “That’s how you reach a guru. Most people will respond to that.”

3. They focus more on earning than saving

The wealthiest individuals Lubben said spend more time thinking about ways to make more money rather than ways to save more. After all, you can save a limited amount of money – but your earning potential, especially as an entrepreneur, is unlimited.

“They look at the life they want, their dream life, and they say, ‘How much does it cost me a month? $10,000? Okay, to generate the $10,000 needed to live this dream. What do I need to do with life?’ And that’s what they focus on obsessively.”

Source: www.bing.com