The results indicated that China’s commercial industry development is heavily driven by national and provincial policy, Innovation, and economic sustainability. Since 2015, the emerging policy leaning toward supporting the development of commercial space companies in China facilitated the burgeoning growth of China’s commercial companies, rising from a dozen companies to more than 300 by 2022. Despite the fact that the current business model is potentially feasible, the Chinese commercial space companies are still struggling with making a profit. The challenges lie in twofold: (1) the commercial products becoming available to the public may hinge on a price widely acceptable. And the price has yet to be reduced substantially. (2) most startup companies are generally in the stage of financing and a sustainable influx of capital money remains problematic. With regard to innovation, compared to their Western counterparts, Chinese commercial space companies have made a few strides in terms of cost and business model innovation. However, they may still lag behind with respect to technological innovation (Qi et al., 2021). The findings are presented as follows.

Definitions revisited: commercial space and space commercialization in China

The definitions of commercial space and space commercialization have been discussed and debated widely in the last decade. A simple definition in the Western context is that “one definition to encompass all sets of commercial players is to define commercial companies as profit-pursuing companies that engage in space activities in a competitive marketplace.”(Liu et al., 2021). In this study, of the interviewees that gave a snapshot of the defining characteristics of commercial space, “market” and “profit-making” have been universally underscored by almost all respondents. For example, one expert noted the importance of the market in commercial space: “There are two elements in commercial space which are business and space. That being said, commercial space is not the pioneer in the industry, it is the pioneer of the market.” Therefore, a feasible working definition for commercial space in the Chinese context has to be associated with elements such as a market-driven approach and profit-driven ethos.

Particularly noteworthy is that despite a lack of “government” in the definition of commercial space, the respondents have admitted that commercial space cannot be separated from the government guidance and the governmental needs is also the key. The layout and planning of commercial space must be combined with relevant governmental policies. (Company D) The interviewee from company E further noted: “at present, from the perspective of market demand and policy development, the impact of [government] policy on commercial space has increased. With respect to application, government is the final owner of space application.” Commercial space cannot be independent from the government, Company F added. Company F’s argument was further corroborated by Company H’s statement:

Given China’s reality, the role of the government cannot be excluded from commercial space (Bazavan, 2019). In the development of commercial space abroad, the government also played a huge role. Among the launch missions of Spacex, Rocketlab, and the early ATK companies, government missions accounted for a high proportion (Davidian, 2016). The development of SpaceX is inseparable from the large capital and order support of NASA’s CRS program (Gendreau et al., 2016). However, it should be noted that the CRS program is not only a government initiative but a commercial procurement, which is also in line with the characteristics of commercial space.

With respect to the working definition of space commercialization, respondent from company B stated that it refers to the transformation of current space technologies and capabilities into commercialized products and services. Regarding the nature of the commercialization process, one company representative wrote with verve that: space commercialization is the direction for commercial space. To a certain degree, the commercialization process can contribute to commercial space, further leading to technological advancement. (company F) While one expert noted the partnership between commercial space companies and SOEs, the argument underpinning the role of government stated that the government and military enter the market as “big customers,” conducting business activities in accordance with the business roles. (Company A&F, expert)

In the eyes of the researchers and company representatives in this study, overall, the Chinese definition of “commercial space” is aligned with the Western one. The commercial space and the space commercialization are inextricably intertwined, with the former referring to the end results and the latter denoting the process. The function of government is emphasized in both definitions, cementing the role of government on commercial space endeavor.

Policy influence

There has been unanimous consensus by the interviewees regarding the era of China’s commercial space, which is the year of 2015. As previously mentioned, recent policies enacted at the state and local level both encourage the private capital to develop commercial space(Sénéchal-Perrouault, 2023). In a similar vein, the geographically located and concentrated commercial space businesses in China are positively correlated with favorable policies promulgated by the provincial and municipal governments aimed at nurturing commercial space sector.

Government support

At the national level, the Chinese government has set the tone of supporting the development of commercial space businesses.” This refreshingly new wave of support received overwhelming endorsement by the respondents. For example, “The Plan “(2015–2025) has been mentioned multiple times by the respondents as the watershed event boosting the vigorous growth of commercial space sector in China. The governmental official interviewed stated that “in terms of band license, the government embraces a very open and encouraging attitude which regards SOE and CSC as equal participants. And major national projects should actively involve CSC as a key player.” Moreover, company H stated confidently that “commercial space sector is closely associated with the opening of domestic policy and the introduction of management norms. The relevant policies and rules ensured the fast, orderly, and healthy development of commercial space in China.” The favorable comments by the interviewees suggested that the adjusted policy is conducive to commercial space in China per se. Thus, given the amelioration of policy, it was not surprising to witness the founding of more than three hundred commercial space businesses since 2015 and quick rise to prominence of commercial space businesses in China.

A lack of specific and operational policy that provides guidance at the implementation level

Despite the open endorsement of commercial space sector at the national level, many interviewees expressed the view that the extent to which the opaque policy might hinder the course of commercial business undertaking warrant people’s immediate attention. Four company representatives and one expert were seriously concerned about the specific guidelines in developing a burgeoning sector like commercial space. A company representative noted the specific areas to which commercial space policy should be paid attention.

[The policy] should aim at solving realistic issues such as (1) issue band and launch permit; (2) issue operation license (internet communication and the Internet of Things, IOT communication). Commercial space is heavily influenced by the regulating policy. Therefore, the policy should clearly define the specificity and boundary as to what commercial space should do and can do. In terms of policy’s openness with regard to commercial launch management, an expert stated succinctly that there is a large gap between China and the West. At the implementation level, the representative from company B spoke positively of the prowess of national policy while downgrading the bureaucracy.

At present, the local government policy seems to work in tandem with the policy at the national level. On one hand, the national policies are in the midst of lending strong support to commercial space in China. On the other hand, leaders at the grass-root levels take on a proactive and calculating approach toward the approval, evaluation, and direct implementation of the policy, making good use of the commercial space sector to serve the local economy and people.

Policy lessons from the U.S

In addition to the well-known commercial programs such as COTS and CCDev, the powerful endorsement of commercial space by the U.S. government is visible in almost all sectors of the commercial space industry, as evidenced in the recent commercialization of projects such as Communication Service Project (CSP) and Space Launch System (SLS). For instance, the commercial companies selected for the CSP project will be called in to provide operational services by 2030 since the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) will be gradually discontinuing its services.

Six company representatives and two experts quoted the U.S. policy on commercial space, underscoring the importance of learning from U.S. lessons. Compared to that of the U.S., China’s commercial space is still at its infancy stage, facing many daunting challenges such as reliability, cost, supply chain, and management.

One company representative (D) picked NASA as the unparalleled agency that embraces dual roles:

China does not have an institution like NASA that performs government roles and has rich experiences in technology and engineering management simultaneously, which could in turn nurture commercial space businesses. Under the current laws and regulations in which a new national system, combining the traditional strengths of SOEs and innovative “gene” of commercial space sector, could facilitate a brand new market and platform by mobilizing national resources. The representative from the same company above further noted the vision of NASA in choosing programs that have promising prospects and asserted NASA would compare favorably with that of its Chinese counterpart (if there exists such an institution in China).

The respondents also emphasized the continuous revision of U.S. policy and law, enabling more businesses and resources to enter commercial space sector. For example, representatives from company F stated that the U.S. government issued a series of policies such as CSLCA of 2015, providing guidance at the national strategic level, setting up the industry requirements, and creating an equal and competitive environment. In addition, Company F also noted that several Acts were passed by U.S. congress dedicated to promoting commercial space sector in the U.S. As a result, a number of commercial launch service providers emerged, providing launch services at amazingly low prices and the call for commercial utilization of space was greatly echoed among entrepreneurs.

Innovation in technology, cost, and business model

The stereotypical perspective of Chinese commercial space companies is that they have been associated with a lack of technological innovation. With a quick growing number of Chinese companies between 2015 and 2022, recent media reports seem to indicate that the Chinese companies are making great progress and are catching up with their U.S. or Western counterparts (Xin, 2022). The interviewees confessed that “the technology and management model were primarily copied from the space SOEs in China, thus ensuring the reliability and quality.” The innovation issue remains a mixed blessing for Chinese companies.

Disruptive innovation

There is a demarcation of opinions by the respondents. As Company B noted poignantly: at present, China’s commercial space company is still in the early stage of imitating the Western country in technology and management. No breakthrough was made in disruptive innovation and self-innovation. Particularly, there is a lack of mature program in areas such as LEO internet communication, IOT communication, and remote sensing. In vivid contrast, company A espoused a relatively optimistic attitude toward partial disruptive innovation: commercial space companies are gradually advancing in self-innovation, disruptive, and business innovation. Technologically breakthroughs were attained in satellite manufacturing and launch industry. However, the capacity of commercial remote sensing satellite is far from meeting the demand. Company A’s argument was corroborated by Company J, which is a leading contender in the solid rocket launch in China. The company representative noted that:

Major technological breakthroughs were seen from single machine to general assembly, from advanced propulsion system to thrust vector control technology, and from ground TT&C integration to R&D model innovation. Specifically, the launch process becomes more automatically controlled, requiring only two computers to complete the entire launch.

Cost innovation

The survival of China’s commercial space companies is heavily associated with its cost-saving capability. Chinese companies have strived hard to excel in cost-saving innovation (Xin, 2022). Specifically, noting that the innovation in developing low-cost satellite may significantly increase the company’s competitiveness, there has been an emerging trend in the space sector that prioritizes new technology, new materials, and new method in enabling satellite’s lightweightness and stability. Correspondingly, a quality control system that underpins both low cost and reliable commercial components was installed in commercial space companies (Liu et al., 2021).

This view was endorsed by the interviewee from company A: As a commercial space company, we spare no effort to reduce cost while maintaining quality. Our company’s cube-sat was supplied in accordance with customizable needs. For example, the industry chips will be applied in most cases unless it was specified that anti-radiation chips must be utilized. The cost-effective practice has enabled us to break away from traditional thinking in the space industry.

An expert further added that: to take additive manufacturing as an example, by replacing traditional molding and machine method with additive manufacturing could save as much as 1/2 cost of production and shorten the production cycle by 2/3.

Business model innovation

In contrast to the relatively rigid business model of SOEs, the CSCs could allow for tremendous flexibility in developing appropriate business models. Company J noted that the bottom of the pyramid for CSCs is the market, namely a great sense of market sensitivity; the other is innovation in technology, management, and business models. Many companies we interviewed confirmed the efficacy of innovative models in boosting businesses.

The CSC companies we interviewed expressed with clarity the business model innovation recently:

Many CSCs are dedicated to innovation and breakthrough in order to adapt to corporate business models. (1) The direction of commercial satellite is aiming at small-size, light-weight and highly integrated satellites. (2) With respect to payload, the major directions for commercial satellite center on functional-specific payload such as remote sensing, communication and space experiments. (3) According to different payload requirements, the company is dedicated to realizing satellite mass and integrated production, ultimately achieving the in-stock sale.

In depicting the trend, the expert we interviewed suggested the emerging internet-based thinking, which proposes a new business model encompassing remote-sensing application with the mobile internet, thus facilitating the capacity to provide customers with up-to-date information, products, and services.

Economic sustainability and viability

It should be noted that China’s commercial space industries are mainly in three areas: communication, navigation, and remote sensing (Gui et al., 2013). As China’s satellite communication and navigation are mainly dominated by the government, remote sensing plays a leading role in satellite applications, which has great prospects for commercial space, whether in terms of output scale, industrial value, or industrial investment. Specifically, satellite applications in the downstream occupy the majority of the commercial space market, which have great potential in the market and can bring considerable economic benefits. After 2015, the annual scale of remote sensing satellite output value remains above USD 1.5 billion (Qi et al., 2021). Overall, the satellite application field occupies 90% of the commercial space market scale, and the global market business revenue also shows an overall trend of gradual growth.

China’s commercial space industry is still in its infancy but promising

The respondents of Company A identified most of China’s commercial space companies are still unprofitable, and the funds for their operation and development mainly rely on financing. Chinese companies’ products are not yet mature, and many respondents admitted that there are gaps in technological prowess, supply chains and commercial applications compared with foreign commercial satellite manufacturers. China’s commercial space industry has begun to take shape with the support of policies and capital, and has made strides in many fields. Many companies see navigation satellite applications as their first choice to enter commercial space, while ambitious companies tend to manufacture satellite or rocket. Compared with foreign enterprises, China’s commercial space development is still in the early stage, and faces many challenges such as reliability, efficiency, and cost balance. However, as a new force to help China become a space power, Chinese commercial space undoubtedly has broad prospects for development.

Chinese commercial space companies believe that cost reduction is the key to sustainable development of commercial space. In other words, the hallmark of China’s commercial space development is the low-cost strategy. A professor interviewed believes that the main reason restricting the development of the company lies in the high cost of satellite manufacturing and launching, and underscores the need to break through technical difficulties as soon as possible to reduce costs. The respondents of Company F identified cost reduction as primary issue in commercial spaceflight. Some other respondents agreed that cutting costs would improve competitiveness. The expectations of many respondents for the future market are pinned on the future commercial space policies of the Chinese government, and they have reservations about opening up the market. After the policy amelioration, low-cost space products will quickly occupy the market, and China’s commercial space companies will embrace developmental and profit opportunities. Thus, it is anticipated that China’s commercial space companies are ready for the vast space product market in the future.

Despite its ingrained ambiguity in profit model, the profit growth can be expected

In regard to the ambiguous profit model, this view was championed by both interviewees from higher education institutions and commercial space companies. For example, one researcher stated that: China’s commercial space has not yet been able to make immediate profits. Although the current commercial satellite market has great potential, its profit model is still confusing. Another researcher added: the profit model is still unclear, irregular, and unsustainable. In addition, Company H considered that “until the large-scale commercialization of space applications is achieved, even though rocket launches and satellite production and development may be profitable at some point, these profits will be temporary and localized.” Specifically, the profit model of commercial space companies is still unclear and ambiguous, characterized by concealment, ambiguity, and transience. However, as they explore the market, analyze market demand, and focus on the demand side and consumer side, the profit model of commercial space companies can then shift to providing customized products and technical services, coalescing a clear, relatively stable, and conscious profit model that adapts to the market environment.

Source: www.nature.com