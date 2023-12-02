A physicist reveals a quantum breakthrough that could disrupt scientific innovation

Quantum advantage is the milestone that the field of quantum computing is enthusiastically working toward, where a quantum computer can solve problems that are beyond the reach of the most powerful non-quantum or classical computers.

Quantum refers to the scale of atoms and molecules where the laws of physics, as we experience them, break down, and a different, counter-intuitive set of laws applies. Quantum computers take advantage of these strange behaviors to solve problems.

There are some types of problems that are impractical for classical computers to solve, such as cracking state-of-the-art encryption algorithms. Research in recent decades has shown that quantum computers have the potential to solve some of these problems. If a quantum computer could be built that actually solved one of these problems, it would have demonstrated a quantum advantage.

I am a physicist who studies quantum information processing and control of quantum systems. I believe that this frontier of scientific and technological innovation not only promises unprecedented advances in computation, but also represents a broader leap in quantum technology, including significant advances in quantum cryptography and quantum sensing.

The power source of quantum computing

The center of quantum computing is the quantum bit or qubit. Unlike classical bits, which can only be in a state of 0 or 1, a qubit can be in any state that is some combination of 0 and 1. This situation of neither just one nor just 0 is known as quantum superposition. With each additional qubit, the number of states that can be represented by a qubit doubles.

This property is often thought to be the source of the power of quantum computing. Instead, it comes about because of a complex interplay of superposition, interference, and entanglement.

Interference involves manipulating qubits so that their states combine creatively during calculations to enhance correct solutions and destructively suppress incorrect answers. Constructive interference occurs when the peaks of two waves – such as sound waves or ocean waves – combine to form a higher peak. Destructive interference occurs when a wave peak and a wave trough combine and cancel each other out. Quantum algorithms, which are short and difficult to formulate, establish a sequence of interference patterns that provide the correct answer to a problem.

Entanglement establishes a specific quantum correlation between qubits: the state of one cannot be described independently of the others, no matter how far apart the qubits are. This was famously dismissed by Albert Einstein as “distant spooky action”. The collective behavior of entanglement, orchestrated through quantum computers, enables computational speed-ups that are beyond the reach of classical computers.

Applications of quantum computing

There are many potential uses of quantum computing where it could outperform classical computers. In cryptography, quantum computers present both an opportunity and a challenge. Most famously, they have the ability to understand current encryption algorithms, such as the widely used RSA scheme.

One consequence of this is that today’s encryption protocols need to be re-engineered to be resistant to future quantum attacks. This recognition has given rise to the growing field of post-quantum cryptography. After a lengthy process, the National Institute of Standards and Technology has recently selected four quantum-resistant algorithms and has begun the process of preparing them so that organizations around the world can use them in their encryption technology.

Furthermore, quantum computing can dramatically speed up quantum simulation: the ability to predict the outcome of experiments running in the quantum realm. The famous physicist Richard Feynman envisioned this possibility more than 40 years ago. Quantum simulation offers the potential for considerable advances in chemistry and materials science, aiding areas such as complex modeling of molecular structures for drug discovery and enabling the discovery or creation of materials with novel properties.

Another use of quantum information technology is quantum sensing: detecting and measuring physical properties such as electromagnetic energy, gravity, pressure, and temperature with greater sensitivity and accuracy than non-quantum devices. Quantum sensing has innumerable applications in areas such as environmental monitoring, geological exploration, medical imaging and monitoring.

Initiatives such as the development of the quantum internet that interconnects quantum computers are important steps toward connecting the quantum and classical computing worlds. This network can be secured using quantum cryptographic protocols such as quantum key distribution, which enables ultra-secure communication channels that are safe from computational attacks – including those using quantum computers.

Despite the growing suite of applications for quantum computing, developing new algorithms that make full use of the quantum advantage – particularly in machine learning – remains an important area of ​​ongoing research.

being consistent and overcoming errors

The quantum computing field faces significant obstacles in hardware and software development. Quantum computers are highly sensitive to any unintentional interactions with their environment. This gives rise to the phenomenon of decoherence, where qubits rapidly decay to the 0 or 1 states of classical bits.

Building large-scale quantum computing systems capable of delivering on the promise of quantum speed-up requires overcoming the anomaly. The key is to develop effective ways to suppress and correct quantum errors, which is the area my own research focuses on.

To address these challenges, a number of quantum hardware and software startups have emerged, along with well-established technology industry players such as Google and IBM. This industry interest, coupled with significant investment from governments around the world, underlines the collective recognition of the transformative potential of quantum technology. These initiatives foster a thriving ecosystem where academia and industry collaborate, accelerating progress in the field.

quantum advantage is visible

Quantum computing may one day be as disruptive as the advent of generic AI. At present, the development of quantum computing technology is at a critical juncture. On the one hand, the field has already shown early signs of achieving a narrowly specific quantum advantage. Researchers at Google, and later a team of researchers in China, demonstrated quantum advantage by generating lists of random numbers with certain properties. My research team demonstrated quantum speed-up for a random number guessing game.

On the other hand, if practical results fail in the near term, there is a real risk of entering “quantum winter”, a period of reduced investment.

While the technology industry is working to deliver quantum advantage in products and services in the near term, academic research focuses on investigating the fundamental principles underpinning this new science and technology. This ongoing basic research, driven by enthusiastic workers like the new and talented students I encounter almost every day, ensures that the field will continue to progress.

This article was originally published on Conversation by Daniel Lidar University of Southern California, Read the original article here.

