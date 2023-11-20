A Phrase That Turns Off Passive-Aggressive People in the Workplace

Jennifer Bryk describes herself as “your career bestie” in her TikTok bio. She uses her social media platforms to help employees navigate the complexities of office politics and make the best of challenging workplace situations.

Brick explains how to “instantly shut down passive-aggressive people at work and in life” by using a specific phrase.

He revealed his personal background with this phrase, saying, “I started using it last year with passive-aggressive people and there hasn’t been a single case where I’ve used it where the person has become their toxic little person.” Not retreating with the tail between their legs.”

Brick advised that the best way to counter passive-aggressive people in the workplace is to “use your most neutral tone and ask a simple but direct question.”

To stop passive-aggressive coworkers in their tracks, ask them, “Are you trying to be helpful or hurtful?”

According to Psychology Today, passive-aggressive behavior is an indirect way of expressing negative emotions. Rather than dealing with conflict directly, the passive-aggressive person will act in subtly hostile ways, designed to destabilize the person they are in conflict with.

Passive aggression is a form of conflict avoidance, which is one reason Brick’s phrase is so useful. By asking a passive-aggressive person if they are trying to be helpful or hurtful, you are offering a gentle form of confrontation, which they will likely try to avoid.

In two separate TikTok posts, Brick elaborated on the different ways passive-aggressive people can react when questioned.

He said that a passive-aggressive person will never respond by saying that they are trying to hurt, even if that is their underlying intention. As he explained, “Passive-aggressive behavior is based on avoiding conflict. “That is why they are trying to hide their vile intentions in the first place.”

He added, “The statement I shared in that video is a mild confrontation and they will avoid it at all costs.” “They’re going to be supportive, they’re not going to say they mean to hurt.”

“They want to hide their toxic selves,” Brick concludes.

Once you confront your coworkers, they will understand that passive-aggressive techniques don’t work on you.

They also offer guidance on how to respond when your passive-aggressive coworker tries to convince you that they’re being helpful.

“Of course, they’ll say helpful,” she explained. “That’s by design.”

He said, “It’s a light conflict, but it’s a conflict that will take them out… but that’s why this statement works.”

Brick’s tactic for managing passive-aggressive coworkers is successful in that it relies on direct communication, which is the exact opposite communication style used by passive-aggressive people.

It’s always best to lead with kindness in challenging situations, and communicating your needs clearly and directly is a surefire way to do this.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer for YourTango’s news and entertainment team. She covers workplace issues, pop culture analysis, and all things entertainment industry.

Source: www.yourtango.com