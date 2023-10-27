A coroner in western Pennsylvania wants a police officer who shot and killed a man after a car chase to be charged in his death, a recommendation that has drawn a strong reaction from a local prosecutor who investigated the shooting. Justifies.

Washington County Coroner Timothy Varco announced Thursday that Mount Pleasant Township Police Officer Tyler Evans will be charged with involuntary manslaughter this week following an investigation into the fatal shooting of Eduardo Hoover Jr. on April 2.

Varcoe said that if the county’s district attorney, Jason Walsh, does not pursue charges, state prosecutors should do so. But officials said Friday that under Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Attorney Act, county coroners generally cannot refer criminal investigations to the attorney general’s office.

Evans did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Walsh, who had announced in May that Evans was justified in firing Hoover, dismissed Varcoe’s stance as “dramatic nonsense” during a press conference on Friday.

“The standard for deadly force is subjective to the officer’s confidence in real time — not firing their weapon from the comfort and safety of a conference room,” Walsh said. “The officers have families whose homes they want to go to.”

Hoover, 38, was killed after a police chase that began in Mount Pleasant Township and ultimately involved township police officers as well as police from nearby Smith Township. Hoover eventually stopped and five police vehicles rammed into his car. Evans fired through the back window, hitting Hoover twice.

Hoover family members who attended the inquest told reporters that the coroner’s findings brought things one step closer to justice.

“I thought the way he was killed was unfair,” Hoover’s aunt Lori Cook told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. “It’s absolutely surreal that he’s 38 years old and he’s gone. It is unrealistic for three children to live without their father.”

A county court agreed to a request by the officers involved in the chase that they not be required to testify as part of the coroner’s inquest.

Varcoe based his recommendation on Hoover’s autopsy, complaints and incident reports from police departments and state police, 911 call logs, body cam footage and nearby surveillance footage.

In his report, Varcoe said that parts of Evans’ story did not align with the body camera images. He said, because Hoover’s car was stuck in police cars, it could not be used as a lethal weapon and was not a threat to officers.

Another officer stood in front of Hoover’s vehicle – “in more danger than Officer Evans,” Varcoe said in his report – and shot into the car’s grill instead of Hoover, disabling it.

Varcoe also argued that Evans endangered the other officer’s life by firing forward from the back of the car.

Mount Pleasant Township Police Chief Matthew Tharp said in a phone interview Friday that the criminal investigation has exonerated Evans and he remains an officer in good standing.

“I and Mount Pleasant support our police officers,” Tharp said. “We have cooperated from the beginning, as has Officer Evans.”

Schultz and Associated Press writer Mark Scolforo reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Shipkowski reported from Toms River, New Jersey.

