A patient died instantly, now he is breaking the wall of silence within the healthcare system

Dr. Tim MacDonald says his commitment to patient safety was born out of losing close family members to medical errors and a harrowing experience with a patient. “A woman came to our medical facility, where I was working as chief patient safety officer, for a surgical procedure; And, pre-operative blood tests indicated a possible cancer diagnosis,” he says. But surgery went ahead due to poor circulation and he died six weeks later of treatable leukemia. “We made a lot of mistakes. And clearly contributed to his death,” he says.

After the patient’s death, Dr. McDonald met with the CEO and other hospital leaders and said he wanted to be honest with the woman’s family. “And he said, ‘Shut up’. Of course, then we got sued. And instead of owning it, we defended it for four years, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars until we won a settlement worth millions on the court steps.

As he shares in his TEDx lecture, Dr. McDonald says the “wall of silence” is driven by shame and fear of litigation and prevents healthcare professionals from admitting errors and learning from them. “Lack of transparency not only harms patients, but also contributes to the burnout, emotional exhaustion, and moral injury experienced by healthcare providers,” he says.

After becoming a licensed attorney in 1997, Dr. McDonald felt compelled to address serious issues in patient safety. His dual expertise in medicine and law made him uniquely able to bridge the gap between these two fields. Since 2020, Dr. McDonald has served as Chief Patient Safety and Risk Officer at RLDatix, a global enterprise software company that provides tailored software and services to healthcare organizations. “We are here to support hospitals and other providers with patient safety, risk mitigation, regulatory compliance and workforce management resources.”

Their work led to the creation of the “Seven Pillars” approach to preventing and responding to harm, which received recognition and support from Senator and then-President Barack Obama and his administration. “The success of this initiative encouraged further development, including the AHRQ-funded Communication and Optimal Resolution Toolkit (CANDOR), which was released in 2016.” Dr. McDonald’s work continues with implementing CANDOR and promoting Beta Healthcare Group’s Beta-Heart approach (Healing, Empathy, Accountability, Resolve and Trust) in the healthcare sector.

Three Key Principles for Patient Safety

When it comes to improving patient safety, Dr. McDonald shared what he believes are these essential components:

Open and honest communication: When unexpected loss occurs, health care professionals must commit to rapid, open and honest communication with patients and their families. Apology and learning: In cases of inappropriate care, healthcare providers should sincerely apologize and reconcile and then focus on learning from these tragedies. Support and empathy: A culture of empathy and support is important for both patients and healthcare providers affected by adverse events. This approach aims to prevent moral injury and emotional exhaustion among health care professionals.

Simply put, Dr. McDonald says medical errors happen far too often. “The New England Journal of Medicine, published in January this year, showed that one in four patients suffer harm and 10% of all patients suffer preventable harm. Its value is billions and trillions of dollars. “Not only is it tragic when it comes to the emotional impact on patients, doctors and nurses, but it is also a huge financial issue.”

His work with the federal government during the development of the CANDOR toolkit and RLDatix focuses on integrating software solutions that support open communication, learning, and data analysis to reduce harm events, reduce liability, and improve patient safety. While this is only the first step, Dr. McDonald says he would like to see more doctors, hospital and health system leaders, patient and family advocates, especially patients affiliated with the World Health Organization (WHO). Would like to see people from Patient Safety, US (PFPS US) advocating for this. Implementation of patient safety recommendations that are included in the newly released President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology [PCAST] Patient Safety Report. He encourages the media to play an important role in raising awareness and putting pressure on policy makers to implement reforms. “The more the message can get out there, the more pressure it puts on federal policymakers” ultimately creating a safer, more transparent and compassionate environment for both patients and health care professionals.

