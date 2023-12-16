Paris’ hot spot Folderole has become a reluctant TikTok phenomenon.

Wine bars and ice cream parlors were forced to hire bouncers to disperse crowds.

One of the owners told Business Insider that the crowd of TikTokers was scaring off regular people.

Paris may be one of the most Instagrammable cities in the world, but the city has a lot to offer for a small bar.

Folderole, which is both a wine bar and ice cream parlor, is owned by husband-and-wife Jessica Yang and Robert Compagnon. The tiny, tableless haunt has garnered over 95 million views on TikTok, which has garnered a lot of unwanted attention.

Compagnon told Business Insider that the saga started with Dua Lipa’s shout-out, which turned the bar into a viral phenomenon.

During an interview with Vogue France, the singer named the venue as one of her favorite restaurants in Paris and shared a now-deleted Instagram photo of herself sipping wine from Folderol’s signature glass.

While the shout-out from an international superstar like Dua Lipa would be a blessing for most restaurants, for Folderol it was the beginning of a nightmare.

TikTokers flooded the trendy spot, placing glasses of orange wine and olive oil-flavored ice cream on the street outside the bar.

“We don’t have a roof,” Compagnon told BI. “It suddenly became this kind of thing where people would just sit outside on the floor.”

Online publicity drew crowds, provoking neighbors and sometimes resulting in clashes with police. Compagnon said the queues of people wanting to be photographed were also intimidating to locals.

Compagnon said, “The problem with TikTok is that it only attracted one type of customers and took away all the ones we had been building over the years.” He added that unlike the neighborhood’s loyal locals, TikTokers were also a “very fly-by-night customer base.”

He said, “Returning customers will no longer come back. It scares you when you only have one type of customer left who scares away the others.”

The popularity soon became too much to handle and Folderol had to start setting the rules.

Folderol’s “No TikTok” sign. Business Insider / Folderol

The owners banned people from eating and drinking on the street, put up “No TikTok” signs and even hired a bouncer to control the crowds.

The rules are intended to cut down on the number of “viral posters sitting outside not enjoying a scoop of olive oil ice cream and a glass of orange wine,” Compagnon said.

But the bouncer, who prefers to be known as “the greeter,” wasn’t just there to stop TikTokers, Compagnon said.

“In the summer we had a lot of trouble with crowds. It’s a really quiet street, so as soon as it was 9 o’clock at night and it got noisy the neighbors would go crazy,” he said. “The police were coming because of noise complaints.”

Folderol’s “greeter” outside the shop in Paris. Business Insider/Folderroll

The couple hitting up the trendy spot was completely surprised by the sudden online outburst.

“We do exceptionally little posting on social media,” Compagnon said. “Our presence is basically non-existent.”

The bar also wasn’t set up to attract that much attention. The kitchen was too small to prepare accordingly and the staff were overwhelmed by demand and bored with the repetitive nature of service.

A glass of orange wine in a folderol. Business Insider/Folderroll

It’s a double-edged sword, said Compagnon, who is not immune to the financial benefits of a wine bar’s viral success.

“It’s like saying no to money,” he said of his efforts to weed out influencers. “We don’t really enforce it. It’s just about trying to balance it.”

He said some efforts have backfired and people are eager to break the new rules. A TikTok video shot on Folderol titled, “If you tell me not to do something I’ll want to do it more,” demonstrates his point.

Compagnon says the crowd of social-media users has calmed down during the offseason, but even in early December, it appears the bar hasn’t strayed from its TikTok fame.

Folderol’s ice cream menu includes its famous olive oil ice cream. Business Insider / Folderol

As a bartender lets me taste Folderol’s famous olive oil ice cream, a twenty-something man hovering at the bar comments: “Oh, it This is TikTok’s place.”

