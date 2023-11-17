A ousted Wall Street banker says his actions were ‘misguided and thoughtless’ after telling a Jewish American to ‘go back to his country’.

The Wall Street analyst who was fired after he was filmed telling a Jewish American to “go back to his country” while he covered hostage posters with anti-Semitic signs was accused of killing him and his wife. After receiving threats, he groaned and apologized.

Kurush Mistry and his partner Shailja Gupta said that his actions were “misguided and thoughtless”, and claimed that they never supported Hamas.

“After taking time to reflect and reflect on our recent actions, we apologize to the Jewish gentleman at whom we yelled, made gestures and said unkind things, as well as the global Jewish community for our recent actions in NYC I would also like to sincerely apologize. ,” Mistry and Gupta said in a statement on Friday.

“Our behavior was absolutely unacceptable, and we are ashamed of our actions and words,” he said. “We hope that we will have the opportunity to speak to that gentleman in person and apologize directly to him,” he said.

The couple further said, “We have never supported Hamas and have always believed that it is a terrorist organization.

Kurush Mistry was removed from his post as an oil analyst at a Connecticut-based commodities company after a video surfaced of him asking a Jewish American to go back to his country. @MrAndyNgo / The woman, identified as X Gupta, repeatedly told the man to “f-off” and accused the Israelis of being “rapists.” @MrAndyNgo/X

“This was our first time to join a civil protest and our goal was to highlight the plight of Palestinian men, women and children who are dying and suffering in Gaza,” he said.

“Our way of doing so was misguided and thoughtless.”

For example, our badly worded poster was interpreted as advocating violence and we apologize.

The woman repeatedly told the Jewish man to “leave” and accused the Israelis of being “rapists”.@MrAndyNgo /

“We fully acknowledge the pain of the Jewish people in America, in Israel, and globally, and we regret that our actions have heightened that pain.”

The couple then said, “Since the incident, both of us have received several death threats.

“we share [this] Knowledge is not for sympathy, but for telling the whole truth factually.

“We have learned a valuable lesson about the need to love everyone as brothers and sisters rather than highlighting disagreements and creating more pain.

“We unequivocally condemn anti-Semitism, violence and terrorism in all its forms,” ​​Mistry and Gupta claimed before reiterating their apology. We apologize to all those we have offended and caused pain, especially to the global Jewish community, our fellow Americans, and our fellow Indians.

“We hope that by our future actions and words, we will gradually earn back your trust in our good intentions for all humanity and that you can hopefully see that we are more than our worst actions and mistakes. “

In the viral video, Mistry and Gupta were seen arguing on the Upper West Side about a flyer they were taping to posters, which read: “Israel is an apartheid state and commits genocide.”

“Go live in Israel…go back to your country!” Mistry says to the man confronting him, who replies: “I am an American. I’m an American Jew.”

Later in the video, Gupta accused the Israelis of being “rapists”, claiming, “I’ve already proved it.”

In the video, Mistry and Gupta were seen removing the poster.@MrAndyNgo /

After the video went viral on social media, Stamford, CT-based company Freepoint Commodities released a statement saying it is “aware of a recently reported anti-Semitic incident on social media, and the individual involved is no longer associated with Freepoint.” Is.

“We welcome the diversity of views and opinions of our employees, but Freepoint does not tolerate discrimination and hate speech against any group,” the statement said.

Source: nypost.com