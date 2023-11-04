A newspaper giant tried to diversify its staff. White workers filed suit.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

After working for his hometown newspaper for more than 20 years, Steve Bradley, a Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, NY, was ousted in May 2020 amid pandemic-driven cost cuts. She was crushed, but eventually took a communications job for a local school district.

Then, two years later, he received a shocking message.

Sitting in the bleachers at the school’s softball field in July 2022, Bradley received a call from an unknown number. He heard that employment lawyer J. Nelson Thomas, whom he had never met, offered a shocking claim: Bradley was fired because he is white.

Now, Bradley is one of five nominees Plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims the nation’s largest newspaper publisher “discriminated against non-minorities” to achieve diversity goals. The lawsuit, filed in Virginia federal court in August, alleges that Gannett fired white employees, denied them advancement opportunities and replaced them with less-qualified minority candidates as the company tried to diversify its workforce. Was.

The case is the first to test the legality of corporate diversity practices in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in June that struck down affirmative action in college admissions. That decision has spawned a wave of litigation aimed at racial views in the workplace, including claims that corporate efforts to increase diversity have harmed white employees.

The decision to take legal action was not an easy one for Bradley, 56. He always thought it was great that Gannett was working to promote diversity. But he also wanted him to be evaluated on the basis of his work and the work of his team and not on the basis of his caste.

“Somebody needs to stand up to them,” Bradley said in an interview. To know “This decision was made because of how I look?” I don’t agree with this.”

In a statement, Gannett declined to discuss the lawsuit, but said it “always strives to recruit and retain the most qualified individuals for all roles within the company.”

“We will vigorously defend our practice of ensuring equal opportunity for all of our valued employees against this meritless lawsuit,” Polly Grunfeld Sacks, Gannett’s chief legal counsel, said in an email.

Private employers have been prohibited from making employment decisions based on race for decades. Long-standing legal precedent has allowed companies to take targeted, temporary steps to reduce historic racial disparities in their workforce. But recent decisions on college admissions show that “it is no longer appropriate to look at someone’s race for the benefit of diversity,” said Devon Westhill, president and general counsel of the Center for Equal Opportunity, a conservative think tank.

While most Americans are in favor of equal opportunity, “the way it’s practiced is really divisive,” Westhill said. “It provokes outrage.”

In recent years, only 11 percent of claims of race-based discrimination by white workers have been allegations submitted for review by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to data obtained by The Washington Post. But now many legal experts expect this number to increase. Westhill said race-based employee affinity groups, fellowships and grant programs specifically for minorities are particularly likely to face legal challenges, as are company policies that tie executive compensation to diversity goals.

Those goals are aimed at promoting racial and gender equality, which remains a struggle in corporate America. Women and people of color account for less than 14 percent of C-suite roles at Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies, according to data from executive search firm Chris Caulder Associates. Last year, American women earned 82 cents for every dollar earned by white men, according to Pew Research Center data — a gap that got worse for women of color.

Leon Prieto, a management professor at Clayton State University, said discrimination claims by white people often fail to acknowledge the “historical context” of workplace discrimination. “Historically speaking, many corporate cultures are rooted in biases that favor Americans of European descent over others,” Prieto said. “This has been well documented.”

Indeed, early efforts to combat racial disparities in the workforce began in the 1960s and ’70s, when companies used racial quotas to combat those biases in hiring, Prieto said. Such quotas were later ruled unconstitutional; Prieto said some companies still emphasize racial diversity among new hires rather than adopting a more modern approach that “DEI is not just about hiring ethnic minorities, it’s about embracing all talent.” “

“The short-sighted focus on quotas doesn’t really address inclusion efforts,” Prieto said.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020, Gannett was among several corporate giants who made broad commitments to increasing workforce diversity. According to the lawsuit, the media giant, which owns several hundred daily and weekly newspapers across the country in addition to its flagship publication, USA Today, has repeatedly stated the goal of “reaching racial and gender parity with the diversity of our nation.” Has expressed. Among other goals, the company aims to increase the number of people of color in leadership positions by 30 percent by 2025.

Gannett has not yet released its 2023 Inclusion Report, which provides an annual demographic overview of the company’s newsroom and progress toward diversity goals. The latest data on the company’s workforce diversity page shows that Gannett Media employees are about 70 percent white and 57 percent male. About 11.5 percent of staff members are black employees. About 8 percent of employees are Hispanic, about 3 percent are Asian and less than 1 percent are Indigenous.

In its 2022 Inclusion Report, Gannett highlighted progress toward its diversity goals and said more than 16 percent of employees at the director level or above were people of color, up 2.3 percent from the previous year. “Representation of people of color and women in leadership continues to grow at a faster pace than overall representation,” the report said.

The lawsuit claims that this progress came at a cost to white employees. According to the complaint, management directed leaders to exclude white candidates because the company prioritized race over job performance and other professional qualifications. The complaint states that Gannett linked executive performance to success with diversity goals.

“Implementation of this policy resulted in the termination of many well-qualified workers based on their non-minority status,” the complaint states.

According to Thomas, an attorney representing former Gannett employees, Gannett’s diversity efforts predate commitments the company made following the killing of George Floyd.

“What you’re seeing is Gannett looking at the George Floyd situation and saying, ‘Hey, we’re doing this work already, let’s make it public,’” Thomas said. The plaintiffs are asking Gannett to terminate the 2020 policy and award them lost wages, benefits and other monetary damages.

In nearly three decades as an employment lawyer, Thomas said he has never before represented a white person claiming racial discrimination. But he felt compelled to raise the issue, he said, after hearing how Gannett tried to meet diversity goals.

“This country needs racial diversity,” Thomas said. “But if companies keep doing it this way, it will kill it.”

The circumstances surrounding Bradley’s firing first caught Thomas’s attention when a reporter from the Democrat & Chronicle sent Thomas screenshots of a text exchange he had with the paper’s executive editor, Michael Killian. the reporter asked Gannett’s diversity efforts involving Asian Americans. Killian defended his management record by replying that he hired the first Asian American city editor in Utica decades ago and that he once There was an Asian American lieutenant.

And, Killian said, he “fired Steve.” [Bradley]Instead of one of Bradley’s former colleagues on the sports staff, who is Asian American.

While another white male sports staffer was terminated along with Bradley, the complaint states that “no non-minority members of the sports writing staff were terminated during this time period.”

Killian’s message concluded, “Any news site can work hard on inclusion, but we’ve done our best in a time of constant cutbacks.” Killian did not respond to requests for comment.

Thomas soon faced other ex-Gannett employees who alleged that the company had discriminated against white employees in trying to meet diversity goals. Plaintiff Stephen Crane, a former editor of the Herald-Times in Bloomington, Indiana, alleges he was told to consider only minority candidates for open positions. The lawsuit says Crane claims he had to rescind the offer to a white, male candidate, “despite the fact that they tried but could not find enough qualified minority applicants.” Crane alleges he faced retaliation for raising concerns about meeting Gannett diversity goals. He resigned in 2021.

Another plaintiff, Noah Hills, found himself working alone in the summer of 2021, when the only other sports employee quit just two months after Hills joined the Beaver County Times in Aliquippa, PA. Hills offered to use his contacts to help fill the opening and “was informed” that the position needed to be filled by a minority, the complaint says.

Hills helped find a minority candidate who was ultimately hired. Hills then learned that the employee—whom he was now supervising—was earning 17 percent more than him. Frustrated, Hills approached management about a pay increase, but was told that Gannett had to vet the new employee “to ensure that he met his racial quota and that he would accept the position,” according to the complaint. Overpaid.

Although Bradlee was fired before Gannett set diversity goals in the wake of George Floyd, she believes these goals cost her the chance to return to the newsroom. In early 2021, Bradley applied to become executive editor overseeing the Gannett newsroom in New York’s Mohawk Valley. According to the complaint, he made it through multiple rounds of interviews and was told in February 2021 that he was a finalist for the job along with another white male candidate.

Then, he stopped hearing from Gannett.

A month later, Bradley learned that a new candidate had emerged. The job went to Sheila Rayam, a former reporter and community engagement editor – and the first black person to hold the position. In an interview with Buffalo State University last year, Raim said that her editor had approached her about the role, asking “if she would like to run her own newsroom.” Rayam is now executive editor of the Buffalo News.

Rayam declined to comment.

In Rayam, Bradley said he saw someone with little newsroom management experience who had no interest in the job and whom Gannett executives recruited in place of more qualified white candidates. But he said he takes issue with Gannett — not with Raim or others. The company chose to hire or promote.

“This is a company that, if the government or any other business were doing what they were doing, they would have their watchdog reporter on call,” Bradley said. “If you want to hold the rest of the world to a standard, you must hold yourself to that standard.”

After the initial phone call with Thomas, Bradley said he felt shocked and overwhelmed. Contemplating the end of his time at Gannett, he went on a long walk. They then spent months debating whether or not to proceed with the case.

Ultimately, Bradley said, he decided he had to speak out about his experience.

“Racism is racism, and right is right and wrong is wrong,” Bradley said. “The decision should be based on the merit and quality of performance of the candidate and not on protected class issues. “That’s what it really comes down to.”

Source: www.washingtonpost.com