A New York man wins $10 million from a scratch-off game for the second year in a row

A New York man is winning $10 million in an annual event.

Wayne Murray of Brooklyn won $10 million in the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game on Tuesday, the lottery said. Last year on August 22, Murray won $10 million by playing the Black Titanium game.

They purchased each ticket at the same store, H&A Gas & Convenience, in Brooklyn.

Murray opted to receive his latest winnings outright, which was just over $6 million after taxes.

What is New York’s 200X?

200X is an instant lottery game in New York and California where players can win up to $10 million.

Now that Murray has won $10 million, the New York Lottery said there is only one more top prize left.

What are the odds of winning New York 200X?

The overall chances of winning any prize in the game are approximately one in 2.71. The odds of winning the top prize are one in 3,041,187.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

Source: www.usatoday.com