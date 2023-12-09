A New York City finance CEO explains why his company and all its employees relocated to Miami

Rahul Sen Sharma, co-CEO and president of financial firm Indxx, shared why his company chose Miami over New York City.

He said lower taxes, better weather and more space make Miami attractive compared to Manhattan.

The executive is moving from NYC to Miami in early 2024, and said “probably nothing” could stop him from going.

There is an ongoing debate about the future of New York City as the world’s financial center – and which city might take its place.

While Manhattan is home to Wall Street and its mainstays, a question has emerged in recent years about whether the long-standing shift of financial capital to the south is imminent.

Billionaire Ken Griffin said in November that Miami could soon overtake New York City as the leading hub for markets and finance professionals. He moved the headquarters of his hedge fund, Citadel, from Chicago to the Sunshine State last year.

For Rahul Sen Sharma, New York-based president and co-chief executive of Indxx, a financial market index provider and data firm, it’s no longer a question of where he wants to live for work. Every single employee at his company is now based in Miami, and he plans to join them in early 2024.

“Historically, we only had one office in New York, but during COVID we opened a smaller office in Miami and quickly realized that it had very attractive benefits,” Sen Sharma told Business Insider. “One, the tax structure is more favorable from an individual and corporate perspective. And two, it is more economical from a business perspective, and three, the cost of hiring employees is also lower in terms of salaries.”

Anyway, he said he spends a “significant” amount of time in Miami, even though he hasn’t formally moved.

The executive explained that some of the company’s employees had come to the US from India, and Indxx initially deployed them to Miami because it had more office space. The plan at the time was to eventually move them from Florida to New York, but the team enjoyed Miami so much that no one made the move.

Census data shows that Americans have been moving to Florida in large numbers recently, and an analysis from SmartAsset found that New Yorkers earning $650,000 or more per year in taxes and cost of living are more likely to move to Miami. Could save approximately $200,000.

By that time, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had announced in November that he would move from Seattle to Miami, where he could save millions on taxes.

A changing financial center

Sen Sharma said that New York City actually has the upper hand in its position as the financial capital of the world. Yet he has still seen many of the businesses and customers that Indxx has lost moving south.

“I see offices opening and growing in South Florida and on the East and West Coast [of Florida],” he said. “I think based on what I’ve seen, not only is the growth expected to continue, but it should also be relatively permanent.”

New York is receiving less and less tax revenue from Wall Street, and financial companies are not adding to the number of workers in the Big Apple the way they used to. Instead, technology has accounted for a large share of employment in New York City, which has been growing steadily over the past decade, and at a faster pace over the past three years.

“Whereas [Wall Street] “While it remains very important, its share in the city’s economy has declined, accounting for less than 20% of wage and salary income in 2022,” said the New York City Comptroller’s Office in a report on the city’s employment trends published in October. said in. “Meanwhile, the tech industry has grown rapidly in terms of both employment and income.”

NYC Employment in Technical and Financial Securities. New York City Comptroller’s Office

As for Sen Sharma, he says there is “probably nothing” that could convince him to stay in New York in 2024.

“We no longer have any office space in New York, no long-term lease of any kind,” he said. “For a nimble and agile business like ours, we go where it’s easiest for us to do business. From a corporate tax perspective or from a recruiting and retention perspective, Florida has more advantages than New York these days “

