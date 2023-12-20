A new wave of Chinese middle-class immigrants is coming to America

Asylum seekers cross the Mexico–US border, after which they are processed by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents near Boulevard, California.

They are part of a growing group from China who are crossing the US border illegally in search of asylum and a better life

By Shawn Donnan

Photography and video by Nicolo Filippo Rosso

December 20, 2023, 7:00 pm UTC

They arrive a few dozen at a time, in several bursts each day, part of a multinational stream of migrants entering the US.

They stand out, and not just because they are Asians in the migration flow, mostly from Latin America. They appear richer than others and more uncomfortable in desert conditions, especially when night falls and it is time to face the cold.

Asylum seekers from China try to keep warm as they wait for CBP agents to process them as they approach the boulevard on November 26, 2023. Migrants may spend several days out in the desert, where temperatures drop below zero.

The migrants are part of a growing Chinese middle class fleeing the economic downturn. They include entrepreneurs who watched their businesses fade away during the recession, middle-aged fathers laid off from China’s collapsing real-estate sector and young software engineers eager to make it in Silicon Valley.

“I want freedom and a better life,” a young woman called Lily told a Bloomberg News photographer documenting migrants at a crossing near the California desert outpost of Jacumba Hot Springs.

Chinese immigration to America has a long and fraught history. In the 19th century, Chinese laborers were recruited to work on American railroads, but they faced discrimination. Their immigration was severely curtailed in 1882, when President Chester A. Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, the first US law to restrict immigration. The barriers it created persisted in various forms for the next 80 years, constituting one of America’s great historical injustices.

These days, the US and China are rivals on the global stage, competing for influence and resources. But in the desert on the border of California and Mexico, a very human story is playing out.

Xiu, a 30-year-old asylum seeker from China, traveled to nine countries before reaching the US. He ran a tea shop and hopes to find similar employment in America. “I miss my family,” Xiu said. Right: Two asylum seekers from China are handcuffed to each other after registering with a CBP agent as they wait to be taken to an ICE facility.

Data from the Department of Homeland Security shows that the number of people with passports crossing the U.S. border from mainland China without the proper paperwork has more than doubled in recent years. Nearly 60,000 Chinese immigrants have been detained for crossing the border illegally in the past 14 months, about a quarter of them in California.

Migrants walk along the Mexico-US border fence in Jacumba Hot Springs.

In contrast, the US separately issued only 24,603 immigrant visas to Chinese citizens over the same period, according to State Department data. The US visa system has been plagued with long delays since the pandemic and what has emerged is a streamlined, underground alternative to land crossing, widely advertised on social media.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to comment on specific measures it was taking to deal with the influx of Chinese migrants. In a statement, the agency said it is seeking more resources from Congress and following US laws. According to a spokesperson, “Individuals found at the border are screened and investigated, and those who have no legal basis for staying are removed.”

China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to written questions.

Jia Jia, a 30-year-old asylum seeker from China, traveled from China to Dubai, Turkey, Panama and Mexico before arriving in the US. “I hope I can live a better life here,” Jia Jia said.

Wang Heng, a confident and thoughtful 26-year-old university graduate, landed in the US just after Thanksgiving, crossing a gap on the left where the metal border wall ended at a rock formation.

He soon found himself working as a translator for Border Patrol officers, who instructed newcomers to line up, put away their phones, and put their money and other items in their bags.

Wang Heng, a 26-year-old asylum seeker from China, talks with a CBP agent as he approaches the boulevard on November 27. After visiting the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website, he thought he might qualify for asylum. America and China left.

Wang’s story is about disillusionment with the society in which he grew up. He graduated from university in 2019 and worked for four years in a series of software jobs for gaming and investment companies. Along the way he fell in love with Japanese and Western novels and began to question his life.

Wang said, “I don’t want to be a caged bird, I want to leave the Truman Show.”

“So I left China.”

Wang’s journey took him through Japan, Ecuador and Central America to Mexico, a journey he documented with his camera. Along with a group of fellow Chinese, Wang said, he spent about three days hiking through the rainforest in Panama, where he was robbed.

On the day he entered the US, he was brought to the border by smugglers, whom he paid $5,000 for “all-inclusive service”.

Chinese asylum seekers wait for CBP agents to register and process near the US-Mexico border wall near Jacumba Hot Springs on November 15.

After filing the asylum application, he planned to establish himself in Los Angeles and earn some money by freelancing. His ultimate goal was to move north to Silicon Valley and find a tech job, but he also wanted to study Japanese literature at a community college.

Chinese asylum seekers awaiting action by CBP agents have set up a makeshift temporary shelter and prepared food by cooking rice in a bag over a campfire in the desert near Jacumba Hot Springs. Asylum seekers rely on local volunteers for food and water.

Other Chinese immigrants who arrived at the same time as Wang shared similar stories.

Zhou, a migrant who gave only his last name and said he was from Fujian, said he had lost his small factory because of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on some business sectors and pandemic restrictions. He came to America to earn money for his family.

“It’s not easy to make good money in China,” Zhou said. “Nobody knew the economy could get this bad.”

Lily, a 33-year-old asylum seeker from China, traveled through Turkey, Colombia and Mexico to reach the US. She wants “freedom and a better life”. Right: Asylum seekers use palm trees to light a fire to escape the cold winds at night in the desert.

A temporary migrant camp near the boulevard. After crossing the border, many spend several days in the desert before being detained by US authorities.

A crack in a section of the US-Mexico border fence near the boulevard. Right: Huang Guodeng, 42, an asylum seeker from China.

Desert landscape where asylum seekers and migrants set up temporary camps in the boulevard.

From left: Li Gong, an asylum seeker from China, traveled through Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Mexico to get to the US; Asylum seekers build tents for temporary shelter while waiting in the boulevard; Liu Jianda, a 29-year-old chef from China, was drawn to America because of his belief in freedom of expression.

Chinese asylum seekers walk toward a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle near the boulevard.

Lin Chin Chin, 38-year-old asylum seeker from China. The beautician said, “It was a very difficult journey for me that I will probably remember for the rest of my life but it was also an experience for me and I have grown a lot.” “I want to change my way of life and maybe become a baker.” Right: A cloth on a branch presents signs of past emigrants traveling through the desert in the boulevard.

Another migrant, Huang Guodeng, 42, said he was a refugee from the collapse of China’s real estate sector, in which he used to work. His family now survives on credit cards. “There was no way,” he said. “I needed to cover the family’s daily expenses. So I came to the United States.

Chinese migrants wait to be processed by CBP agents near the boulevard.

Sam Schultz, a retired relief worker from Boulder Park, California, volunteers to feed and assist migrants he meets near Jacumba Hot Springs in eastern San Diego County. He said that the most striking thing about the Chinese immigrants he encountered was that they appeared to be middle-class people with resources and planning.

“Everybody I talk to has a job waiting for them,” Schultz said. More affluent people told him that they combined their trips to America with vacations in Cancún. All follow the path shown on Chinese social media apps. “They call it ‘walking the line,’” says Schultz.

Asylum seekers show their passports to a CBP agent and hope that they will be processed and eventually released so they can reach their final destination in the US.

This image has been modified to blur passport information due to privacy and security concerns.

Asylum seekers are pursued by a US Customs and Border Protection vehicle near the Mexico-US border fence near the boulevard.

A Chinese passport has been left with the page torn out near a border crossing in the boulevard.

The bigger goal is clear for all the recent arrivals: a new life and perhaps also for their families.

Wang said, “The thing I look forward to most is equality and individual freedom for all.” “I don’t want my kids to experience what I went through.”

