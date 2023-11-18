A new poll shows Trump's support well below a majority in New Hampshire, political analysts smell 'real race' emerging in GOP field

Donald Trump holds the lead in the Republican primary race, but his lead may be shrinking, a new poll among New Hampshire voters recently found. Against this backdrop, one political analyst says a real race could emerge in the GOP field.

The results were based on a survey of 1,946 Granite State panel members, comprised of New Hampshire likely Republican primary voters, conducted during the period November 10–14. The survey was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center on behalf of CNN.

What happened: When New Hampshire voters were asked who they would support for the Republican nomination if the 2024 New Hampshire primary elections were held that day, 42% said they would vote for Trump. Former Governor of South Carolina and former United Nations Ambassador nikki haley was the first choice of 20% of respondents, followed by the former Governor of New Jersey chris christie, With 14% support.

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami and Governor of North Carolina Doug Burgum were supported by 9%, 8% and 2% of respondents respectively. Former Governor of Arkansas asa hutchinson Drawn a blank.

Trump’s support came primarily from registered GOP voters, 42% of whom supported him, while only 24% of those who “were unregistered but said they would vote for the Republican Party” supported him. Among unregistered voters, 25% supported Haley and 24% supported Christie.

When asked which candidate they would not vote for under any circumstances, 47% of respondents chose Christie. The next candidate was Trump, with 32% of respondents saying they would not vote for the former president under any circumstances.

57% of respondents chose Trump as the best chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. About 15% said they were not sure about his electability. Haley received 15% support, while the remaining candidates received support in the single digits.

When respondents were asked who they would trust to handle economic policies, the former president received the highest percentage of support – 58% to be exact. About 29 percent people expressed confidence in Haley.

More importantly, unregistered voters, who could switch to either party, were 43% of respondents. According to CNN, this is up from 36% of the same voters who participated in the 2016 GOP primary, when Trump won the nomination.

why is it important: The election in New Hampshire is significant because it is the first in a series of primary elections nationwide and follows the Iowa caucuses. On Wednesday, New Hampshire’s Secretary of State david scanlan It was announced that the state would hold its 2024 presidential primary on January 23, following the Iowa caucuses on January 15.

“It’s small beginnings, sparkles and rainbows,” said David Friedlander, A New York Magazine contributor discussed Haley’s prospects in an MSNBC interview. If the former governor keeps the races close in Iowa and New Hampshire and wins South Carolina, it’s possible there could be a real race, he said.

Friedlander reported that Trump received less than 50% support in Iowa and New Hampshire, and South Carolina is Haley’s state.

Considering whether Super Tuesday, the day Trump’s federal election interference trial begins in Washington, D.C., should serve as a reminder to primary voters about his 91 felony charges and alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection The political analyst said these cases have not had a substantial impact on him so far.

He said, “We never thought we’d get the race, but it looks like we’re getting into the race.”

