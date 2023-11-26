A new plan to create a stock market portfolio for every child in America has caught the attention of Microsoft, Uber and Dell.

The Fearless Girl statue in front of the Charging Bull sculpture in the Financial District of New York, US, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Government-funded investment accounts for kids may be on the horizon, and if tech investor Brad Gerstner has his way, corporate America will be matching the fund, too. This effort, which is still in its initial stages, could prove to be extremely beneficial for companies and their employees.

Gerstner is working with lawmakers to promote a legislative program called Invest America, which would create an investment account with $1,000 for every child born in the U.S., but has yet to publicly name supporters. It will be too early. However, their goal is to pass the law before the next presidential election. Additionally, he is working with Corporate America to encourage businesses to offer matching funds to employees to help them grow their savings.

“The approach is simple – corporations will add a $1,000 Invest America match to the Invest America accounts of their employees’ children,” Gerstner, founder and chief executive of Altimeter Capital, said in an email. “We’ve talked to companies ranging from Zillow to Dell to Uber, and based on the details, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

Historically, companies have generally not done much to ensure the financial well-being of employees’ children. But that may be changing amid increased efforts by companies to attract and retain talent with benefits that support employees in various aspects of their lives.

About 96% of companies offering 401(k) plans made planned contributions to workers’ retirement savings in 2022, according to a survey by the Plan Sponsors Council of America, a trade group. “We expect corporate matching to Invest America accounts to be much broader,” Gerstner said.

Zillow co-founder and chief executive Rich Barton said that fully supporting and matching the type of program Gerstner is proposing is “no easy task” for his company. “Having a 401(k)-style investment account at birth seems like a great way to tackle the growing divide between financial literacy and wealth,” he said in an email. “It’s a small investment to help parents achieve peace of mind.”

Representatives of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Michael Dell and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, other companies Gerstner cited as being receptive to his pitch in a recent CNBC interview, did not respond to email requests for comment.

Passing any federal legislation in Washington, DC is challenging, including trying to find large legislative vehicles with the momentum to engage individual ideas, but here’s a primer on what a matching program might look like and How can companies benefit if Invest America is proven wrong? To set foot on Capitol Hill.

Why would companies fund another employer match?

Trish Costello, chief executive officer of Portfolio, said, especially among fast-growing companies, there is a growing need to offer competitive advantages that touch on areas that have not traditionally been addressed, and of which Some generally extend the age range covered. A venture investment platform designed for women.

She offers the example of the recent move by companies to offer menopause support. These and other new benefits are being established — and expected by employees — and this extends to benefits that can have a positive impact on their children, she said. “Once you find a few companies that offer these benefits, you can scale very quickly,” Costello said.

Lynn Vincent, associate professor of management at Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, said parents are not only concerned about their financial health, but also whether the next generation will be able to afford things like school, housing and their own retirement. Also worried about being. Matching investment accounts for employees’ children could be another option for companies to show they care about and support employees and their families, he said.

“If companies are part of that solution, it makes us feel much better about where we’re at and about the future,” Costello said.

How corporations can benefit from a tax perspective

Certainly, there can be tangible – and intangible – benefits to companies participating in the matching program. For example, the government would have to provide tax incentives to companies that would potentially work the same way deductions for 401(k) contributions are handled, said Jeffrey Sharp, executive vice president of HUB International, a global insurance broker. Which provides employee benefits. and other products and services.

According to CNBC Make It’s compound interest calculator, someone who has $1,000 in their account at birth can expect to have a balance of about $107,000 by age 67, provided the portfolio grows at an annual rate of 7%. With a company match, a $2,000 investment could grow to approximately $215,000 under the same terms. The result may be even more beneficial if parents contribute additional funds.

In addition to the tax benefits, a matching program could create a brand bounce, especially for early adopters, Sharp said. And there are other potential benefits too. Employees may be less likely to leave a company when they feel that they are cared for and their families.

“They will feel a sense of loyalty, obligation and commitment to your organization because you have shown that loyalty to them,” Vincent said.

What’s more, happier and more financially stable employees are considered better employees, said Joseph Doerer, vice president of wealth planning at Mezzasalma Advisors, a provider of tax, accounting and wealth management services.

Criticism of Invest America plan

Of course, Gerstner’s plan is not without critics. Some say there are already ways for parents to invest on behalf of their children, including custodial brokerage accounts and 529 accounts, although these are not taken out of payroll like a 401(k) Is. Robert Kelly, distinguished service professor of management at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business, said while the match on the investment account may be a good selling point as a way to attract talent, it’s not necessarily a slam dunk for companies. yes.

Companies need to consider the appropriateness of paying for this type of benefit that not all employees can take advantage of. For example, they may decide it would be better to increase their 401(k) match so more employees can receive benefits.

It’s one thing to offer something like pet insurance that not all employees can use, Kelly said, but it’s another to pay for it. Of course, companies already pay for benefits like free back-up day care, scholarship programs, and student loan repayment that employees can’t take advantage of, but it would certainly be a consideration if the program is successful. Kelly said.

Costello said he thinks getting the government to sign off on the idea may be more of a challenge than convincing companies to make a match. And, of course, there are still many details to be worked out, like will these accounts be portable? How will parents be discouraged or prevented from exploiting their children’s wealth? And could there be rules on what the money can be used for and when?

It’s possible that some of the framework could be similar to what was proposed in February by Massachusetts Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, also a Democrat, in reintroducing the American Opportunity Account Act into law that would create a federally-funded savings account. Will make. For every American child.

The investment account system envisioned by Gerstner may take years to implement, Sharp said, but he added, “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be working on it now. You have to start somewhere. “

