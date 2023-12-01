A new perspective on COP28 could help humanity change direction

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Now is the time for every country and every leader to reach consensus on a clear path towards concrete progress in global climate action and come together at COP28 to drive the change needed. Our world will be watching, writes Ambassador Hend Al Otaiba.

Advertisement

As COP28 launches in Dubai, in one of the hottest years on record, one thing is clear: concrete action will only come from the world coming together as a united front.

Europe – along with the rest of the developed world – is not alone in facing climate breakdown.

In Asia, Pakistan and Bangladesh have seen unprecedented devastation this year. Heat records are being broken at an alarming rate and globally, meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement to keep temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels now appears more difficult than ever.

But this is not a reality that we can accept. It’s one thing to see these trends from one part of the world. It’s like fully experiencing them as one of the poorest countries in the world, home to half the global population but only 12% of global emissions.

Far greater efforts on climate accountability are necessary to change the situation. Leaders should leverage COP28 to accelerate the pace of climate action and create humanity’s next great collective effort to drive meaningful change.

Rekindling hope through action

The UAE’s main objective at COP28 is to take concrete action that keeps 1.5°C within reach and leaves no one behind.

Its objective is to coordinate a robust response to the global stocktake with non-negotiable commitments to meet the scale and urgency of the crisis.

Over the past year, I have organized one of the most comprehensive listening tours I have seen in the COP28 Presidency, working closely with leaders and experts from around the world, including France, home of the architects of the Paris Agreement.

Sadly, the consensus was quite clear: trust is broken and advocates for climate action do not exist.

To rebuild this, COP28 has a clear action plan designed to fix climate finance, ensuring that public and private capital meets our climate ambitions.

Simultaneously, the Presidency aims to fast-track an equitable and orderly energy transition focusing on people, nature and livelihoods to rekindle hope through action.

Landmark Loss and Damage Fund marks a major COP28 milestone

This approach starts with rethinking investments. Although progress has been made, not least with France committing €1.61 ​​billion to the Green Climate Fund earlier this year, this capital currently rarely reaches the developing world.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), clean energy investment in Africa represents only 2% of global investment and 10% of the $120bn (€110.6bn) of financing needed each year by 2030 to boost the continent’s renewable energy development. is also less. ,

On its first day, COP28 marked a major milestone as 198 countries reached a historic agreement on a new Loss and Damage Fund designed to help vulnerable countries deal with extreme weather caused by climate change.

More than $420 million (€387.3 million) was immediately pledged by several countries, including $100 million (€92.2 million) from the United Arab Emirates. The way has been paved for the world to follow through on this commitment.

If further consensus is reached in the next two weeks, COP28 could decisively set the agenda for the coming years, based on the results of the first Global Stocktake, which will measure the progress countries have made in reaching 1.5°C. Assessment will be done. Emissions-reduction objectives set in Paris in 2015.

This is especially important when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report tells us that if policies and actions are not urgently strengthened, temperatures will rise by more than 3°C, with devastating consequences.

We need priorities that resonate globally

UAE is not untouched by these challenges. It was the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement in 2016, demonstrating our commitment to climate change.

Advertisement

Working towards its objective of reaching net zero by 2050, initiatives such as the world’s three largest and lowest-cost solar plants, carbon capture technology and zero-emission nuclear power, will help it to be a leader in climate solutions while ensuring energy Reflects my country’s dedication to. Security for the world.

The Al Dhafra solar power plant, born from a consortium that includes French partner EDF Renewables, was inaugurated two weeks ago and will supply 2 GW of clean electricity to 160,000 homes in the UAE.

This cements my country as the largest source of carbon-free electricity in the Arab world and demonstrates our drive to enable the energy transition.

Further reflecting this, on the second day of COP28 the UAE announced the launch of a new $30bn (€27.6bn) climate fund focused specifically on improving access to financing in the global South.

However, one country’s efforts will never be enough. That is why COP28 aims to produce a comprehensive action plan with priorities that resonate globally.

Advertisement

Accelerating an organized, responsible and equitable energy transition; These priorities set a clear path towards concrete progress in global climate action, by developing more effective climate finance mechanisms, improving quality of life and ensuring full inclusivity.

Now is the time for every country and every leader to reach a consensus in this direction and come together at COP28 to bring about the necessary changes. Our world will be watching.

His Excellency Hend Al Otaiba serves as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to France and the Principality of Monaco.

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

Source