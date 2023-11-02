A new generation of companies is rising in San Francisco. techcrunch

As a cycle begins anew, up-and-comers are taking over prime office space; “I sold rugs for 17 years, so I have some negotiation skills”

Ten years ago, Pear VC, then a small new venture firm, operated out of a simple office in Palo Alto that was enlivened with bright, computer-themed art. Last week, the organization — which closed its largest fund to date in May — struck a deal to sublease 30,000 square feet of “Class A” office space in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood from file-storage giant Dropbox. Did it quietly.

It is one of many fast-growing organizations taking up more space in San Francisco as the previous generation of companies reduced their physical footprint.

As the San Francisco Chronicle first reported last week, ChatGate maker OpenAI also subleased two buildings totaling 486,600 square feet from Uber. The ride-share giant, which originally leased a group of four buildings down the street from Dropbox and will continue to occupy two of them, told the newspaper it is the “right size.”

Meanwhile, a rival of OpenAI – Anthropic – has also reportedly closed a large sublease deal. Its plan: to take over the entire 250,000-square-foot building in downtown San Francisco that was previously Slack’s headquarters.

Salesforce, which acquired Slack in 2021, is an investor in Anthropic. Meanwhile, Pear VC co-founder Pageman Nozad wrote his first small check to Dropbox when he was relatively new to the US from Iran and selling Persian rugs to Silicon Valley bigwigs. However, such subcontracts do not necessarily begin with handshake deals. Asked if Nozad was focused on Pear’s new space because of its connection to Dropbox, he scoffed. The office — which has space for more than 200 desks, has more than 20 conference and call rooms, and dedicated event space for hosting talks — “was a business deal for them,” Nozad says. “The founders were not involved. As you know, I sold rugs for 17 years, so I have some negotiation skills,” he says, laughing.

Certainly, if you are a well-funded company that is growing rapidly, now is a great time to make a sublease deal. According to Colin Yasukouchi, executive director of commercial real estate services firm CBRE, subleases in prime areas such as Mission Bay and the city’s financial district currently range from $60 to $80 per square foot. The higher the floor and the more abundant the facilities, the higher the price. The terms will be better for startups looking to sub-lease space if there are less than five years left on the lease contract (as they will likely need to re-lease elsewhere in the near future). In comparison, office lease rates had crossed the $75 per square foot mark in September 2019 before the pandemic turned the city upside down.

There is no dearth of options right now. San Francisco commercial buildings are currently 35% vacant, and there are still more tenants coming out the door than coming in them.

But a tipping point is in sight. San Francisco had “negative net absorption” of 1.85 million square feet in the third quarter of this year, according to CBRE data; At the same time, market demand reached 5.2 million square feet, the highest increase since the first quarter of 2020. Yasukochi suggests that much of that change can be seen from companies like OpenAI, who he says a new range of organizations are starting to set up shop, at the same or better prices than several years ago and Tempted by the opportunity to rent attractive space in more central areas of the city. “This is a huge opportunity for companies that are trying to bring their employees back,” Yasukochi says. (OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has long said he thinks employees will be more comfortable when they return to work in person.) Companies are more effective when they meet.)

Indeed, Yasukuchi predicts that if the economy improves in the second half of the new year and interest rates remain low, tech companies in particular will be in a position to recover rapidly – ​​and drag the city along with them. “Many tech companies were quick to cut back on real estate and other costs as well as additional staff,” Yasukochi says. He also says that although tech outfits are generally quick to scale back, they are also quick to grow. I don’t see any other industry that can grow as much as technology.”

Worth noting: Yasukouchi doesn’t think those tech companies will necessarily be moving to San Francisco’s Hayes Valley. Although the neighborhood has led a resurgence of interest in San Francisco this year and has eagerly adopted the nickname “Cerebral Valley” due to the concentration of AI communities, he believes most of those teams are “meeting in restaurants and bars.” and working” from their apartment. There is not much space for office there.”

Pictured above: 1800 Owens Street in San Francisco, which is home to Dropbox’s headquarters and, now, Pier VC’s San Francisco office.

