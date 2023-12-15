A New Era of Empowerment for Axie Infinity NFTs

Sky Mavis team behind play-to-earn victory, axie infinity, has recently introduced “Stage 2” development functionality for all Axie characters. Each enhancement – ​​uniquely designed by artist Masamu – evolves the more Axie NFTs evolve the more they are played with, increasing the combat prowess and visual appeal of the asset.

Additionally, the doors to the in-game Garuda Shrine Shop are now open, offering exciting AXP consumables to enhance AXY’s abilities. Interestingly, a connection has emerged between Axis, Fortune Slips, and the Garuda Shrine Shop: players can now redeem Fortune Slips at this store for a chance to win on-chain rewards. Be prepared for the reward potential to increase as more Axis are accumulated.

The introduction of new power-up items called Consumables, including Cocochoco, also provide XP boosts (the basic basis for Axis part upgrades and progression) when used on Axis. Players who want to take their Ax to greater heights can use crafting materials or sacrifice other Ax to achieve such goals. Now is the time to permanently erase Other Axis from the blockchain to claim the top spot.

Importance of Axie Upgrade

A primary aim of these enhancements is to tackle a recurring problem in the NFT market – over-saturation with new collectibles. Axie Infinity is no stranger to constantly changing and evolving NFTs to introduce fresh content without expanding the initial collection. Already, there are over 11.9 million different Axie NFTs on the market, with prices ranging from modest amounts to thousands of dollars.

Interestingly, this empowerment update not only benefits Axie Infinity but expands its appeal across all Axie games. All Axie games are connected through a unified system of experience points, crafting materials, and progression. Notably, this is a novel concept in the NFT sector, which has not been efficiently implemented so far.

Other exciting developments in the pipeline

In addition to these interesting changes, Sky Mavis also plans to release a 20-page comic and an animated clip that will reveal the story behind the Axie enhancements. In this captivating story, the characters “Emma” and “Bing” set out on a mission to discover “soul spheres” – the essence of beings in the Ax world of Lunasia. An interesting search leads them to the equally interesting Attia Temple, where Exys can rise again.

In short, the upcoming Stage 2 development at Axie Infinity is renewing the gaming experience for its loyal players. Additionally, it exemplifies the potential of NFTs in gaming by introducing the inventive concept of developing digital collectibles, with even more unforgettable advancements in the pipeline.

