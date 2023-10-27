A new era for Ripon’s bustling high street, which is going ‘from strength to strength’ with the expansion and development of the town’s exciting new traders

Ripon’s High Street is entering a new era as businesses expand and footfall soars during a record 64% increase. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

October has welcomed new businesses, new expansions and renovations to the city’s historic sites.

Research led by Ripon BID and provided by Haq – the leading monitoring platform for footfall – is also available online.

The results come as testament to the joint work of community groups and independent traders. The message that the city’s high streets are evolving is making headlines and attracting many new businesses.

The successful summer season of carnivals and annual festivals has brought the town recognition from national publications including The Telegraph, which recently named Ripon the “Forgotten Town of the North”, while The Mirror claimed it was “the little town that Packs a punch “Massive cultural impact”

A BBC publication also paid tribute to Ripon’s Hornblower’s global tour earlier this week.

The influx of traders to the town’s business has led to plans to embrace the new era of the High Street.

A move run by business developer Stern Properties is to house entrepreneur and Ripon Hall success story, Emma Crossley.

Founder of BUD Floral, Miss Crossley is expanding to 85 North Street after growing her small business at Halls of Ripon – the city’s emporium of independent traders.

Robert Stern, director of Stern Properties, said: “BUD Floral is an amazing success story.

“BUD is now taking over an independent shop.

“So Ripon Halls has done what it wanted to do.

“The idea there is that new business can come in and grow the business.

“If it works for them, they move their shop downtown, giving someone else a chance to try something new.”

Another businessman, Adam Coulson, launched a new taproom at 5B Kirkgate.

Promising “something different,” the taproom has undergone a complete renovation, and has been updated with Mr. Coulson’s unique style.

Fashion retailer Peacocks is starting the renovation of a new unit, contributing to the growing quality of trade around the city’s high street.

The Inn Collection Group, which revitalized the former spa hotel after a multimillion-pound renovation, opened its doors earlier this month.

Ripon BID also congratulated Stuff for the offices which are “going strongly as they expand into larger premises”.

Mr Stern said: “We have been investing in Ripon for years to bring quality businesses.

“What we do is develop the assets and give a good package to the operators to take them up and set up.

“We are proposing to do the same with spa baths.

“Our primary focus has always been Ripon.

“We want to provide the best for the community.

“Ripon deserves the attention because there is so much growing and happening on the High Street.

“All this is promoting the city as a place to live and visit.

“We are interested in great independent operators with a good quality mix.

“Ripon Halls was picked up post-Covid, and is now under new management.

“We also have plans to make improvements to Ripon Halls so it can continue to support business while providing opportunities for the local community.”

A spokesperson for Ripon BID said: “These substantial investments demonstrate the confidence and conviction that Ripon truly is a jewel in the crown of North Yorkshire.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com