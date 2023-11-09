A new cheating technique has outwitted professors—and no, it's not ChatGPT

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In the changing world of education, online educational resources like Chegg.com have become the go-to website for help with school work. These websites are commonly used to help students understand how to solve problems if they are stuck on a question, or to review their work to see if they are on the right track. To investigate.

However, these platforms can also be used to find answers to test questions, breaking the code of academic integrity. Surprisingly, many professors are unaware of how these websites can be misused due to lack of familiarity with rapidly changing technology.

Janelle Conway, an accounting professor in the Donald G. Costello College of Business at George Mason University, recently published a paper Issues in Accounting Education It was found that accounting students were using Chegg to look up answers during online exams.

The researchers took advantage of the fact that Chegg provided timestamps of the submission and viewing of exam questions when requested by the professor. Based on evidence from an intermediate accounting course, their study shows that, in the spring 2020 semester, approximately 13 percent of students were identified as using Chegg when taking final exams. The number of students cheating increased in the summer 2020 semester, where nearly a quarter of the class used Chegg during exams.

Professors may know that these academic resource websites exist, but fail to understand the scale of the problem. Conway explains, “Over time, if you use a textbook, the answers to the textbook and test bank questions will exist online somewhere. And I think most faculty understand that.” “But none of the faculty members we spoke to were aware that a student could submit an instructor-created question and receive an answer in real time during a live exam.”

Conway comments that these shocking statistics probably do not tell the whole story. Chegg users are able to look up a test question by simply searching a phrase or a sentence, or even taking a picture of the question. “Chegg has a huge collection of educational content,” says Conway. “If students don’t find their exact test question, they can usually find something similar. We didn’t look at the use of that kind of website at all because it’s too challenging to identify.”

Conway’s research highlights Chegg and other academic resource websites as a significant challenge, which has been exacerbated by the adoption of online learning and assessment following the COVID-19 pandemic. Professors had to find ways to adapt to these changes; However, monitoring students has become difficult since the switch to the online format.

Conway explains, “We don’t have the same level of monitoring online that we do in person. It’s really challenging for faculty members who are in a situation where they have to take their course, or their exam, or give their graded assignments.” Are online.”

Technological tools are in place to help protect academic integrity during online examinations. For example, the application Lockdown Browser is designed to limit online activity – taking screenshots, copying or browsing external websites – during the exam. Although these applications may not be foolproof, they reduce the chances of academic dishonesty while taking online exams.

Conway points out that, in addition to using online monitoring methods, creating new exam questions each semester is an effective way to prevent students from easily finding exam answers on Chegg or other websites. “At least, if you write a brand new question every time, you know the questions and answers don’t already exist on any of these websites.”

Professors have to find a solution that works best for their class. Conway emphasizes that “each faculty member must find the right balance of time, effort, and safeguards to feel confident and comfortable with the quality of the education they are providing.”

Even before the pandemic, about one-third of higher-education courses in the US were delivered remotely. For 2022, despite the reduced threat of COVID-19, online courses represented 46 percent of the total. Conway emphasizes the potential long-term impact of this kind of fraud, should it become common.

Obtaining good grades through academic dishonesty can place students in positions they have not earned and for which they are not prepared. Conway says, “It can be challenging for students to recognize that even minor instances of academic dishonesty can factor into the grand scheme of their education. Future employers expect recent graduates to have a certain level of competency. , and accounting is a profession that emphasizes ethics and integrity.”

more information:

Janelle K. Conway et al, Academic dishonesty in online accounting assessment—evidence on the use of educational resource sites, Issues in Accounting Education (2023). DOI: 10.2308/issues-2021-059

Provided by George Mason University

Citation: A new cheating technique has outwitted the professors – and no, it’s not ChatGPT (2023, November 8) Retrieved 8 November 2023

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Source: phys.org