A new business mogul has joined the exclusive club of super rich worth more than $100 billion

Mexican telecom mogul Carlos Slim’s wealth has crossed the $100 billion mark for the first time, a dozen years after he was crowned the world’s richest man.

While the 83-year-old veteran has made some big changes to his portfolio in recent years, he is riding the “super peso” that has seen the Mexican currency rise about 14% against the US dollar this year.

Slim is expected to add about $27 billion to his fortune in 2023 — including $3 billion on Thursday — to extend his lead as the richest Latin American, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Overall, it has slipped to 11th in the global rankings as technology founders have largely taken over the top spots.

The bulk of Slim’s $101.5 billion wealth comes from telecommunications company America Móvil SAB, which collects about 40% of its revenues in Mexican pesos and also invests in euros from its operations in Austria. Shares of Slim’s Grupo Carso SAB, which does everything from construction to operating restaurants and stores, have risen 109% this year and are the best performer in Mexico’s benchmark index.

This year Slim’s businesses made their biggest bet yet on crude oil production in Mexico by purchasing the mega oil field project Zama. His Spanish construction firm FCC raised €965 million ($1.1 billion) by selling a 25% stake in an entity to Canadian pension operator CPPIB and it is reported to be looking to acquire a majority stake in real estate firm Metrovessa. In November, America Móvil increased its majority stake in Telekom Austria AG to 58%.

Slim’s spokesman and son-in-law Arturo Elias Ayoub declined to comment.

weekly dinner

Even after transferring some stakes in his companies to his six children, Slim remains active day-to-day and retains most of the decision-making responsibilities, according to people familiar with his schedule.

Slim still gathers his extended family for weekly dinners at his Mexico City home. His sons, who were placed in key roles at the group of companies, keep a low profile and have not stepped forward to make investments of their own, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

Now, the third generation is rising in the ranks and has begun to take board and executive seats.

Granddaughter Vanessa Haj Slim sits on the boards of America Móvil and Grupo Carso. His brother Rodrigo Sanborns heads Hermanos and another brother Daniel sits on the board of Minera Frisco SAB along with cousin Diego Slim.

Slim, whose Lebanese parents moved to Mexico in 1902, built his career by betting quickly on the country in moments of deep crisis. He was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the sweeping privatization campaign of the late 1980s and 1990s, steering Telmex and growing it into an América Móvil giant that operates in 22 countries and sold 42 million shares last year. Earned billion dollar revenue.

Source: fortune.com