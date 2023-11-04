Ten years ago, Pear VC, then a small new venture firm, operated out of a simple office in Palo Alto that was enlivened with bright, computer-themed art. Last week, the organization — which closed its largest fund to date in May — agreed to sublease 30,000 square feet of “Class A” office space in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood from file-storage giant Dropbox. Made a deal quietly.

It is one of many fast-growing organizations taking up more space in San Francisco as the previous generation of companies reduced their physical footprint.

As the San Francisco Chronicle first reported last week, ChatGate maker OpenAI subleased two buildings totaling 486,600 square feet from Uber. The ride-share giant, which originally leased a group of four buildings down the street from Dropbox and will continue to occupy two of them, told the newspaper it is the “right size.”

Anthropic – a rival of OpenAI – has also reportedly closed a large sublease deal. Its plan: to take over the entire 250,000-square-foot building in downtown San Francisco that was previously Slack’s headquarters.

Salesforce, which acquired Slack in 2021, is an investor in Anthropic. Meanwhile, Pear VC co-founder Pageman Nozad wrote his first small check to Dropbox when he was relatively new to the US from Iran and selling Persian rugs to Silicon Valley bigwigs.

However, such subcontracts do not necessarily begin with handshake deals. Asked if Nozad was focused on Pear’s new space because of its connection to Dropbox, he scoffed. The office — which has space for more than 200 desks, more than 20 conference and call rooms, and dedicated event space for hosting talks — “was a business deal for them,” Nozad says. “The founders were not involved. As you know, I sold rugs for 17 years, so I have some negotiation skills,” he says, laughing.

Certainly, if you are a well-funded company that is growing rapidly, now is a great time to make a sublease deal. According to Colin Yasukouchi, executive director of commercial real estate services firm CBRE, subleases in prime areas such as Mission Bay and the city’s financial district currently range from $60 to $80 per square foot. The higher the floor and the more abundant the facilities, the higher the price. The terms will be better for startups looking to sublease space if there are less than five years left on the lease contract (as they will likely need to re-lease elsewhere in the near future). In comparison, office lease rates had crossed the $75 per square foot mark in September 2019 before the pandemic turned the city upside down.

There is no dearth of options right now. San Francisco commercial buildings are currently 35% vacant, and there are still more tenants coming out the door than coming in them.

Dropbox originally leased the entire 750,000 square feet of space in the building it currently occupies, but it never fully filled it and after COVID hit, It began to reduce its use more aggressively. It paid $32 million at the end of 2021 to terminate part of its 15-year lease; Before giving the new sublease space to Pier VC, it separately subleased approximately 200,000 square feet to two different life sciences companies: Veer Biotechnology and BridgeBio. It’s still less than half full.

This week, Adobe listed half of its leased footprint in San Francisco’s Showplace Square neighborhood and is now looking to sublease 156,000 square feet across three floors of one of the buildings it occupies. Used to occupy.

But a tipping point is in sight. San Francisco had “negative net absorption” of 1.85 million square feet in the third quarter of this year, according to CBRE data; At the same time, market demand reached 5.2 million square feet, which is the highest increase since the first quarter of 2020.

Yasukouchi suggests that much of that change can be traced to companies like OpenAI, who says a new range of organizations are beginning to set up shop, offering attractive services at the same or better prices than several years ago. The place is tempting with the opportunity to rent it. For less prepared locations, and in more central areas of the city. “This is a huge opportunity for companies that are trying to bring their employees back,” Yasukochi says. (OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has long said he thinks employees will be more comfortable when they return to work in person.) Companies are more effective when they meet.)

Indeed, Yasukuchi predicts that if the economy improves in the second half of the new year and interest rates remain low, tech companies in particular will be in a position to recover rapidly – ​​and drag the city along with them. “Many tech companies were quick to cut back on real estate and other costs as well as additional staff,” Yasukochi says. He also says that although tech outfits are generally “quick to shrink, they’re also quick to grow.” I don’t see any other industry that can grow as much as technology.”

Worth noting: Yasukouchi doesn’t think those tech companies will necessarily be moving to San Francisco’s Hayes Valley. Although the small-shop neighborhood has had a resurgence of interest in San Francisco this year and has eagerly adopted the nickname “Cerebral Valley” due to the concentration of AI communities, he believes most of those teams “meet in restaurants.” And working out of bars and my apartment.”

The reality, Yasukochi adds, is that “there’s not a lot of office space out there.”

Pictured above: 1800 Owens Street in San Francisco, which is home to Dropbox’s headquarters and, now, Pier VC’s San Francisco office.

Source: techcrunch.com