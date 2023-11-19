A new book explains why humans may not be ready for Mars

In August 1998, 700 people came to Boulder, Colorado to attend the Mars Society’s founding conference. The group’s co-founder and president, Robert Zubrin, praised the merits of sending humans to Mars to terraform the planet and establish a human colony. The Mars Society’s founding proclamation began, “The time has come for humanity to travel to Mars,” and declared that “Given the will, we can have our first crew on Mars within a decade.” That was two and a half decades ago.

In his hilarious, highly informative, and cheeky book, “A City on Mars: Can We Settle Space, Should We Settle Space, and Have We Really Thought This Through?” Kelly and Zack Weinersmith detail the challenges Zubrin faced. -Scenes similar to settling on Mars. The wife and husband team offer a strong, but never harsh, counterpoint to those visionaries who promise we’ll send humans to Mars in the near future. He writes, “Think of this book as a straight-talking homeowner’s guide to the rest of the solar system.”

“A city on Mars: Can we colonize space, should we colonize space, and have we really considered it?”. By Kelly and Zack Weinersmith (Penguin Press, 448 pages).

As in his previous book, “Soonish: Ten Emerging Technologies That Will Improve and/or Ruin Everything,” the author – he is a faculty member in the Department of Biosciences at Rice University, and she is a cartoonist – uses humor and science. Technological dreams with a dose of reality. “After a few years of researching space settlements, we secretly started referring to ourselves as ‘space bastards’ because we discovered that we were more pessimistic than almost everyone else in the space-settlement field,” they write. “We weren’t always like this. The data forced us to do so.”

While working on their deeply researched book, the Weinersmiths saw sending people to Mars as a far more complex and difficult problem than listening to enthusiasts like Elon Musk or Robert Zubrin. This is a challenge that “will not be solved by ambitious imaginations or giant rockets alone.” Ultimately, humans are likely to expand into space, Weinersmith writes, but for now, “the discussion needs more realism — not to ruin everyone’s fun, but to be genuinely dangerous to planet Earth.” To provide guardrails against directions.”

Locating rocket technology and determining a settlement’s power needs or the minerals available on various planets or asteroids is the easy part. He argues that the grand challenges are “big, open questions about things like medicine, reproduction, law, ecology, economics, sociology, and war.”

Take physiology. Although we now have a small number of astronauts who have stayed on the International Space Station for long periods of time, these astronauts have not had to deal with nearly the same amount of radiation that space travelers must. “With current knowledge, it is difficult to predict the effects of radiation on the body,” the Weinersmiths write, adding that the need to manage radiation exposure “is one of the major factors that shape human habitat design out of the world.” Will give.”

In the book, he reports that architect Brent Sherwood had dismissed those popular images of crystalline domes with sweeping views of space as “baseless”. As Sherwood wrote, “Such architecture would bake residents and their parklands in the hot sun as well as poison them with space radiation.” Instead, some (short for “space houses”) are likely to be underground or, at least, surrounded by rocks to protect them from radiation.

Furthermore, if we want to maintain populations far from Earth, we will need to explore space sex, and the book spends several pages covering the debate over whether this activity has occurred yet or has not. Has not happened. Although there is speculation that the 1992 Space Shuttle flight with married couple Mark Lee and Jan Davis might have provided a plausible opportunity for a successful “rendezvous and docking”, the authors write that there is no evidence that this actually occurred. It was carrying five other crew. Flight crew/potential witnesses left little room for privacy.

If astronauts were somehow able to conceive, it would be no easy journey, the Weinersmiths write. We simply don’t know which, if any, part of the growth process requires continued gravity, and whether the mother’s bones would weaken in microgravity, making childbirth risky. If artificial gravity cannot be provided to the mother-to-be, a human-sized centrifuge can be an alternative to spin the pregnant person around. Such a device, called “Apparatus for facilitating the birth of a child by centrifugal force”, was patented in 1963, and Zack Weinersmith has made a drawing of it that shows it as It’s as strange as it sounds. In fact, his sketches often demonstrate how absurd some of the promoted ideas about space habitation actually are.

When astronauts are away from home, all they really want is home. Anything that can help them rebuild the Earth away from home may provide some comfort. The book recalls how cosmonaut Anatoly Berezovoy loved listening to cassette tapes recording natural sounds such as thunder, rain and birdsong during his 211-day space flight in 1982, saying, “We never got tired of them. “

Living on Mars, where there are no birds or rain, receives less than half the amount of sunlight per area as Earth, and is often plagued by dust storms that blur the sun even more, a Can be a soul-killing experience.

The book has several chapters covering space law and governance, which, in Weinersmith’s hands, is much more interesting than it seems. They answer the question “Who is the master of the universe?” Let’s explore the philosophical question of. And reject a common argument “that all laws are meaningless because if Elon Musk has a colony on Mars, Who will stop him?” (“One of your writers has a brother who makes this argument. His name is Marty, and she is wrong,

In fact, there are already frameworks that can guide space law, and the book covers them and their alternatives in detail. They use Earth-related examples, such as the dissolution of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and the governance of Antarctica, to explore how different governance scenarios might play out on other planets.

Mostly, though, Weinersmith uses the facts to refute grandiose ideas about how fun and easy life would be on Mars. “With climate change and nuclear war and zombies and werewolves, Earth is still a much better place than Mars,” he writes.

They also run a list of “bad arguments for space settlement”, including “Space will save humanity from near-term disaster by providing a new home” and “Space exploration is a natural human urge.” These detailed investigations of the harsh realities regarding space travel and habitation serve as a cover for the breathlessly optimistic stories ubiquitous in popular media.

Despite often seeming like a couple of Debbie Downers, they somehow manage to keep the narrative upbeat and interesting. They do this with humor, candor, and Zach’s funny sketches. Even as they finish a long list of space fantasies, they unearth a lot of interesting research and anecdotes (“Did you know that the Colombian Constitution lays claim to a specific area of ​​space ?”), so there’s rarely a dull moment.

Weinersmith sees himself not as an “obstacle to progress” but as a “railroad” that wants us to get to Mars just like anyone else. The problem is that these self-proclaimed science experts (who watch rocket launches late at night with their kids) “simply can’t convince themselves that the usual arguments for space settlements are good ones.”

But they also say firmly, that “If you hate our findings here, we have excellent news: We are not powerful people.”

This article was originally published on Undark by Christy Eschwanden. Read the original article here.

