DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A missile fired from territory controlled by Houthi rebels in Yemen missed a container ship passing through the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait on Thursday, a U.S. defense official said, the latest attack significant. There is a threat to navigation in the area. Maritime Chokepoint.

The official said the missile was seen splashing harmlessly into the water near the Hong Kong-flagged container ship Maersk Gibraltar, which was sailing from Salalah in Oman to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The officer’s comments came after the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors Middle East shipping lanes, issued a warning of an incident in the strait, which separates East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

Maersk, one of the world’s largest shippers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thursday’s attack is the latest in a string of maritime attacks carried out by the Houthis as part of a pressure campaign over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Two missiles fired from Houthi-held territory hit a commercial tanker loaded with Indian-made jet fuel near the key Bab al-Mandeb strait on Wednesday. Also near the strait, a missile fired by Houthi rebels on Monday night hit a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have launched a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea and launched drones and missiles targeting Israel. In recent days, they have threatened to attack any ship they believe is either going to Israel or coming from Israel, although many of the ships targeted have no known There was no clear connection.

Global shipping has increasingly been targeted as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a wider regional conflict – even during a brief pause in the fighting when Hamas sent demands for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Hostages were exchanged. The breakdown of the ceasefire and the resumption of punitive Israeli ground attacks and airstrikes on Gaza increases the risk of more maritime attacks.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is only 29 kilometers (18 mi) wide at its narrowest point, limiting traffic to two channels for inbound and outbound shipments. About 10% of all sea oil trade passes through here. An estimated $1 trillion worth of goods passes through the strait annually.

In November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship belonging to Israel in the Red Sea near Yemen. Rebels still hold the ship near the port city of Hodeida. Separately, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire was attacked by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean.

A separate, temporary ceasefire between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government continues despite that country’s months-long war. That has raised concerns that any wider conflict at sea – or potential retaliation from Western powers – could reignite tensions in the Arab world’s poorest country.

John Gambrell, The Associated Press

