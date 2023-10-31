A minor ChatGPT update is a warning to founders: Big Tech could blow up your startup at any time

ChatGPT can now interact with PDFs and let you ask questions about them.

Such changes could push out startups that create “wrappers” for AI chatbots.

It’s a disappointing reminder that rapid changes in regulations by Big Tech firms can wreak havoc on smaller players.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Did OpenAI Would you kill a lot of startups by making a small update to ChatGPT? Investors and founders will soon find out.

Sam Altman’s company introduces a new beta feature chatgpt Subscribers on Sunday, which allows them to upload PDFs. The chatbot analyzes the files and allows users to start asking questions about them.

Anyone who has tried to scroll through hundreds of pages of PDF to extract useful data and synthesize information will know how difficult this can be. This makes the update so cool Chatgpt plus users.

Major new updates to ChatGPT/GPT-4. 1. Upload any PDF document and chat

2. Use tools without switching chats Here’s everything you need to know and my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/ESFt7bpGyy – Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) 29 October 2023

The update also creates a wider problem.

Some startups have built their businesses around ChatGPT’s lack of interactivity with PDFs. Now that chatgpt Can interact with them, what can these other startups offer that ChatGPT can’t?

The simple answer may be not much.

AI-focused ‘rapper startup’ faces tough challenge

Sahar Mor, head of product at payments giant Stripe, wrote on linkedin That “OpenAI just made a move that will wipe out dozens of AI companies.” Specifically, he mentioned “rapper startups”.

These are essentially startups that “wrap” themselves around an API like ChatGPT, using the core technology underneath the chatbot to provide some type of service that isn’t directly available from that API.

Founders creating AI wrapper businesses are not necessarily doing so to take advantage of a weakness in ChatGPT. In March, OpenAI opened the doors to developers Integrate ChatGPT into your apps and products.

This means that startups offering PDF functions aren’t the only wrappers in town. There are a whole bunch of them out there that offer all kinds of uses.

probably the most prominent rapper of all time jasper ai Which leaves with a valuation of $1.5 billion in 2023 Support from big VC players Like Coatue and Bessemer Venture Partners.

What did he do to earn that high evaluation? It created “AI Copilot” specific to the needs of enterprise marketing teams OpenAI’s GPT model ,

It’s an idea that appears to be struggling, with the company cutting its internal valuation, The information said , This also Layoffs announced in July ,

Startups that offer user interaction with PDFs with tools like ChatGPT may wonder if they face a similar fate.

Here’s an example. In May, Data Scientist Alex Reibman announces ChatOCR A ChatGPT plugin that “reads text from PDF, including scans and handwriting.”

After the ChatGPT update over the weekend, he ran a referendum on He asked users what would happen to his plugin “now that ChatGPT has built in PDF processing.” Of the 210 respondents, 72.4% said they expected the plugin to be “less used.”

Now that ChatGPT has built in PDF processing, our Chat with PDF plugin will look like this: – Alex Reibman (@AlexReibman) 30 October 2023

The key takeaway is that without a moat to significantly differentiate them from competitors, startups run the risk of being ripped off.

Investors need to start considering whether they have placed a big bet on the wrong horse.

Source: www.businessinsider.com