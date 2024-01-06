A millennial moved from Georgia to a Seattle suburb. She said her job pays almost double the salary, and the weather is ideal.

Caroline, 29, was tired of making $40,000 a year as an academic librarian in a suburb of Atlanta. After attending Georgia public schools and working for a state university in the Cartersville area, she decided to move to a suburb of Seattle on the opposite side of the country.

Caroline, whose last name is known to Business Insider but requested partial anonymity for privacy reasons, knew the cost of living in Seattle would be expensive, although she knew an equivalent position in Washington would offer a much higher salary and Will come with more benefits. People are young and cool, she said, in Bremerton, a Seattle suburb where she lives with her husband and the weather has improved.

“Despite the huge increase in rents, things are still better here,” Caroline said. “The rent is literally double, but I make almost twice as much as I do, and our utility costs are much lower.”

From 2021 to 2022, more than 253,000 people left Georgia for states including Florida, Texas and North Carolina, according to U.S. Census data. About 5,600 people headed from Georgia to Washington, a particularly popular destination for visitors from California.

Many have moved to Washington for professional opportunities in fields like tech – especially given that workers relocating to Seattle have received average 15% salary increase In the third quarter of 2023. From 2022 to 2023, Washington was 28,403 new residents , according to the Census Bureau. Some people visiting Washington have cited low cost of living Compared to California.

leaving the peach state

Caroline had a master’s degree in library science and an education specialist degree, but she only made $43,000 a year at her job in Georgia. The first few years out of school were financially tight, and she knew she could apply her skills elsewhere for more money.

She bought her home in 2017 with a monthly mortgage payment of $1,200, which she said is now “unheard of” in her part of Georgia. The mortgage payment was manageable, although she said she received a raise in the library position only once in three years as part of the statewide cost of living adjustment.

Cartersville was predominantly Gen Caroline said that part of the move was political – she felt it was becoming difficult and “thankless” to become a librarian in Georgia, where “the climate was not very conducive to literacy.”

He also said that the climate crisis was another factor influencing his move, as he noticed temperatures rising in the summer and tornadoes becoming more frequent. She wanted to move to a cooler, more temperate city closer to water.

Earlier in the pandemic, Caroline and her husband headed to the Pacific Northwest on vacation and immediately fell in love with the 70-degree weather in the summer and the opportunities for young people. She saw more people her own age and felt that Washington state laws and politics were more in line with her beliefs.

“When I wasn’t getting a raise at work, and my job was becoming harder to make for the same amount of money and the prices of everything started going up, we were like, OK if everyone says the West Coast is so expensive , and it’s getting more expensive here, maybe we should live where we really want to live,” Caroline said.

Pros and Cons of Seattle

While there were no buses in her part of Georgia, Seattle had ample public transportation throughout the city and suburbs. The couple no longer needed to rely on a car, which increased spending in Georgia.

In Seattle, she makes $72,000 a year doing similar library work. Her rent is $2,400 a month in the suburb of Bremerton, a city with twice the population of Cartersville located about a 45-minute or an hour-long ferry drive from the city.

Caroline and her husband both got union jobs, which she said was very rare in their part of Georgia. In Georgia, her university contract requires her to work year-round, while in Washington, she works only nine months a year. She works seven hours a day instead of eight or nine.

Both she and her husband received a 9% raise last year, adjusted for cost of living inflation, as well as other protections and benefits they never encountered in the South.

“The mentality of working here is completely different, which is really nice because everyone has the mentality that you don’t live to work, you work to live,” Caroline said.

She said she paid less than $50 for electricity between May and August, because she rarely used the air conditioning. That compares to more than $300 per month in Georgia during the summer.

Caroline said the cost of eating out is similar between the two states, however, in Seattle, she noticed groceries are a bit cheaper and fresher.

The weather was a huge benefit for the couple, as they now spend a lot of time in the mountains, forests and on the Pacific Ocean coast. Everyone in Washington is outside more, he said, with four public parks within five miles of him — the nearest park in Georgia was 10 miles away.

She said it wasn’t too difficult to make new friends in Seattle, where most of the people she met were quiet but kind. This helped him not feel too depressed about being away from his family, although it still remains the biggest betrayal to him.

“Coming from Georgia, I was usually the most introverted person in every room, whereas that’s not true here,” Caroline said. “Coming from the South, most people there are very extroverted and very talkative.”

Caroline said she and her husband had no intention of moving far, especially since her sister also moved west for school.

“The only way forward from here is to go international, but I don’t really see that happening,” Caroline said.

