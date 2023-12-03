A Millennial Millionaire on How He Thinks About Money and Stops Himself from Being 'Obsessed' With It

Brightstar/Getty Images

43-year-old Don is a self-made millionaire who used to put extreme pressure on himself to earn more money.

Even a six-figure salary can quickly disappear with taxes, kids’ expenses and a mortgage, he said.

He is now focused on other things in his life, like his children, which can bring him more happiness than money.

Don, 43, is grateful for the financial situation he is currently in.

With investment assets of more than $1 million, according to documents reviewed by Insider, the millennial father — who requested his last name be withheld for privacy, but whose full identity is known to Insider — said he believes That inflation is putting pressure on the wallets of many Americans. Six-figure salaries aren’t what they used to be.

For years, he put a lot of pressure on himself to save, invest, and build his wealth. But at some point, Don said, more and more money stops bringing more happiness. However, his family always did, and he realized he needed to make sure he was making enough time for them and the other important things in his life that couldn’t be measured by money.

“Over the last two years during the COVID era, I probably experienced burnout for the first time in a long time. And that significantly increased my income,” said Don, who founded a financial planning business.

He further added, “I thought, I don’t want to continue my work ethic like this because if I just chase money and feel burned out, I’m lacking in other areas.” “So it helped me think about how I want to live my life and recalibrate so I can focus on the joy of working without thinking, ‘If I do this, I’ll earn this.’”

Although inflation is coming down, it is still not at the Federal Reserve’s 2% target – the latest Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. October grew by 3.2% year-on-year A decrease from the 3.7% reading a month earlier.

That being the case, many Americans are finding it difficult to be happy – and buy what they need – at their current salary, even a six-figure salary. A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll and released by financial services company Empower found that the average respondent among the 2,034 Americans surveyed thinks they need to earn $284,167 each year to be happy. For the Millennial generation, that number increased to $525,000.

The New York Federal Reserve also found in an August survey that salary expectations had reached a record high, “with this most pronounced for respondents over the age of 45 and college graduates,” the report said.

Don said the $525,000 limit for people in his age group is an amount that “could go too far,” but That goes down fast after taxes and many people in her age group face expenses like mortgages, sending kids to school, car payments, and more.

It’s difficult to move away from the sole focus of making more money, Don said, but since he plans to work for at least two decades while raising his two children, he’s focused on making sure that He should give enough time to his family and his health. So that he can really enjoy the wealth that he has created for himself.

“I want to continue learning how to be a good father,” Don said. “Even though I’m tired from work when I get home, if I want to spend quality time with my daughters and help them with their homework, I don’t want to rush it. I have to be firmly present. I like. “

“So when I think about my money, I really think about being grateful because it’s not something I want to ultimately define my life,” he said. “I don’t want to get into the habit of worrying about my income.”

‘You need humility to have it taken away from you’

Don said that his upbringing has largely influenced the way he thinks about money and property. While he never felt like his family wasn’t able to make ends meet when he was a child, he said he was taught that “it really takes a family to be prosperous, as well as feeling loved and safe in your home.” It’s about abundance.”

“When I look back, I can’t remember what my gifts were for Christmas or birthdays,” Don said. “But what I remember most are the little things, like my uncle who had no one to spend the holidays with and my mom would invite him over, and he would spend time with us and play the piano, and I “I could hear my mother laughing from downstairs.”

This inspired Don to structure his life around goals – he deliberately focuses on investing rather than spending, as well as intentionally scheduling time for his children, his wife and focusing on his health. Does.

Of course, as the US is still recovering from the pandemic, the future of the economy’s recovery is uncertain – and many Americans are still feeling like their finances are not where they need to be. Survey of 1,000 Americans from September 6 to 11 by Suffolk University Sawyer Business School/USA TODAY found 70% of the respondents said that the economy is getting worse, while inflation continues to decline and job opportunities are increasing.

Given the ups and downs of the economy and the stock market, Don said it is important for him to constantly make sure he is making enough time for other things in his life besides money.

“I’m extremely grateful for where I am now and you have to be humble that it can be taken away from you,” Don said. “So what are the things in your life that money can’t measure? And once you get to that mindset, I think you get to a sense of a different form of wealth that’s not tied to Numbers.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com