NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Navy SEAL who says he shot Osama bin Laden is at the center of a very different battle in Virginia, where plans for a military-themed brewery are based on his alleged racism. And facing opposition over homophobic comments. ,

Robert J. O’Neill has a small ownership stake in the Armed Forces Brewing Company and has served as its brand ambassador. His recent social media complaint about a Navy sailor playing a drag queen and a police report alleging he used a racial slur led to his efforts to block the brewery from opening in military-friendly Norfolk. Is promoting.

The company, which promotes itself with politically conservative ads, has rejected claims of bigotry and downplayed O’Neill’s public-facing role. But last month, Norfolk’s Planning Commission recommended the City Council deny a permit for the planned taproom and distribution center, which would be just a few miles (kilometers) from the nation’s largest Naval base.

The non-binding 4-to-2 vote came after nearly 800 public comments were filed, many of which opposed the venture. The brewery also failed to gain the support of the local neighborhood association, which serves the largely black community of Park Place.

The City Council could vote on the brewery’s conditional use permit as soon as Tuesday. The company has warned that it will file a lawsuit if the application is rejected.

In a letter to the Norfolk Attorney, brewing attorney Tim Anderson said the planning commission’s vote was based on the owners’ political views.

Anderson said, “What is 100% clear to me is that if my client had been an activist at the brewery who was engaged in positively promoting LGBTQ views – the application would have gone through with the plan. “

In some ways, this case looks like a reverse, albeit in miniature, version of the uproar over Bud Light sending a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The brand’s sales declined amid the conservative backlash, although Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch also angered transgender rights advocates who believed the company subsequently abandoned Mulvaney.

Opponents say Armed Forces Brewing wouldn’t be a good fit for the city of about 230,000 people on the Chesapeake Bay. They argue that its ownership does not reflect the diversity of the American military, veterans or liberal-leaning Norfolk.

Robert Bracknell, an attorney and former Marine, said the company made no effort to win over neighborhoods, relying on conservative identity politics for its branding. The community protests are not anti-military, he said, but “anti-intolerance and anti-hatred”.

“These guys are not Navy,” said Bracknell, who lives less than 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the proposed taproom. “They’re really a small slice of the veteran community that doesn’t represent the rest of us.”

Opponents cite O’Neal’s August arrest in Frisco, Texas, in which police said he attacked a hotel security officer while intoxicated and used a racial slur. O’Neal, who is facing misdemeanor assault and public intoxication charges, later posted on the social media platform I refuse.”

In response to the news that an active-duty sailor who works as a drag queen was helping Navy recruiting efforts, O’Neal posted on Instagram in May: “Okay. The US Navy is now using an enlisted sailor drag queen as a recruiter. My work is done. China is going to destroy us. You got this navy. I can’t believe I fought for this bull.”

O’Neill, now a public speaker and podcaster, did not respond to a request for comment sent through his website, LinkedIn profile or Facebook page.

Brewery opponents also focused on shareholder and consultant Gretchen Smith. The Air Force veteran posted on Instagram that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd, was innocent.

Another post by Smith referenced the “Great Reset”, a conspiracy theory that the Anti-Defamation League says may contain anti-Semitism, although he has voiced support for Israel in other posts. Picked up.

The company’s promotional video was also criticized. Some involve shooting a lot of guns. And a cheeky ad for investors warns those who have ever watched “The View” television show or “like to take your 5-year-old to a drag show.”

In response to attempts to obtain comment from Smith, Armed Forces Brewing said she was out of the country. But the company said in an email: “Gretchen is disliked by a vocal minority because she holds political views that are held by millions of conservative Americans — and which she has a First Amendment right to express on her personal social media.”

Planning Commissioner Kim Sudderth voted against the brewery, citing objections about anti-Semitism and violent hate speech.

“I’m really concerned that you won’t be able to follow the city’s conditions and successfully partner with the community,” Sudderth said at a meeting last month.

Armed Forces Brewing CEO Alan Beal told the commission that O’Neill and Smith are not part of the daily operations. Although O’Neill is still on its board, he is no longer the brewery’s director of military services, Beal said, noting that O’Neill recently received treatment in Mexico for post-traumatic stress. Had demanded.

“Despite rumors of opposition spreading throughout the city, there is no one running around the brewing facility carrying AR-15s or guns and there is no barbed wire on the fence,” Beal told the commission last month. “The Army is diverse. And yes, everyone is welcome at Armed Forces Brewing Company.

In a promotional video, Beal said the goal is to brew beer for the military community while employing veterans and supporting their causes.

Anderson, the brewery’s attorney, told the planning commission the business needed to be open to make people realize it was not a “boogeyman.”

“This is not a place where rallies will be held against the LGBTQ community or anything distasteful,” Anderson said. “Everything will calm down.”

Jeff Ryder, president of Hampton Roads Pride, is skeptical. He said the community will continue to raise concerns while trying to establish a relationship with the brewery.

“But they haven’t really given me any indication that they want that,” Ryder said.

Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com