A Microsoft Engineer's Guide to AI Innovation and Leadership - KDingates

It can be difficult to have 1-1 conversations with senior data professionals, especially when you’re just starting out. The purpose of this interview-style article is to gain a better understanding of the senior level data professional journey and advice, to provide you with resources to self-reflect on your journey into the data world.

My journey into the world of AI and software engineering began with a keen interest in programming in my childhood. This passion led me to pursue a graduate degree in Computer Science and Engineering at NIT Warangal, where I graduated in 2015. I then joined Microsoft through a campus placement, in which I later joined the Bing Maps team within the search and AI organization.

In my time with Bing Maps, I contributed to several projects aimed at improving the service. My most notable contribution was leading the development of a new machine learning algorithm to enhance label density detection on maps. I wrote a research paper on the new technology that won several awards and was published in the Microsoft Journal of Applied Research.

After Maps, I became a founding member of the Bing Shopping vertical. There, I led the launch of product ads as well as several features that played a key role in increasing Bing’s revenue. I love to innovate and solve everyday problems. I have won several hackathons throughout my career, at the last hackathon I built an AI chatbot designed to streamline online grocery shopping. Currently, I’m back at Bing Maps, working on innovative ways to refine and expand our mapping services.

Key to my career growth has been my continued willingness to lead projects full of unknowns and my determination to solve complex problems.

I think the move from data science or analytics to AI is often easier than people realize. Both fields demand a strong foundation in mathematics and programming. But, if you are a data professional who wants to move ahead, you will have to work in-depth on machine learning algorithms and neural networks.

One of the first questions professionals commonly ask is the educational prerequisites for entry into AI. Do you have a Ph.D. Is it required, or will a bachelor’s or master’s degree suffice?

The answer varies depending on the role and company. While a Ph.D. While this may be beneficial, especially for research positions, it is not a strict requirement. A bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, mathematics, or a related field may suffice.

A deep understanding of the principles of AI and machine learning is important, which can be acquired through specialized courses and self-study.

Certifications can help demonstrate your interest and foundational knowledge in AI, especially when transitioning from a different field. But they should complement, not replace, your education and experience. It is important to note that certifications are not a golden ticket.

They serve best when used as a supplement to real-world experience and solid basic education. Employers typically look for practical experience and problem-solving abilities, which can sometimes be obtained outside of certification programs.

Skipping the basics is a bad idea. Start with fundamental courses in linear algebra, calculus, and statistics.

From there, I recommend diving into machine learning, possibly through online courses like Coursera’s Machine Learning course by Andrew Ng. EdX and Udacity also offer programs such as Micromasters in Artificial Intelligence and Nanodegree in AI, respectively.

Then, find specialized courses or projects that match your interests, whether it’s natural language processing, computer vision, or reinforcement learning.

While Python remains the language of choice in both fields, for AI, you’ll also need to get your hands dirty with specialized libraries like TensorFlow and PyTorch. They provide building blocks for designing, training, and validating models with efficiency and scalability. Jupyter notebooks are also important for prototyping and sharing models with peers.

Beyond language and libraries, knowing your way around cloud-based AI services like Azure AI or AWS SageMaker can set you apart from the pack.

Theoretical knowledge is important, but you will also need practical experience.

One effective way is to engage in personal projects. Tailor these projects to solve problems you are passionate about or that address shortcomings in current technology – this will make the learning process more enjoyable and the outcome more impactful.

Additionally, contributing to open-source projects can not only improve your skills but also give you recognition in the community. Another way is to participate in competitions like Kaggle, which challenge you to apply your skills to new problems and learn from the global community.

Internships are invaluable, providing guidance and practical experience in industrial settings. Even if unpaid, the practical knowledge gained can be an important step forward. Practical experience is not just about coding – it is also about understanding how AI can be effectively deployed to solve real-world issues.

So, through project work, collaborations and competitions, you can build a portfolio that demonstrates your ability to deliver AI solutions with tangible impact.

Networking is important. Attend AI meetups, webinars and conferences. Follow thought leaders in the field on social media. Join discussions, seek guidance, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Relationships can open doors that might otherwise remain closed. Real-world problems provide the best learning experience.

What drove me forward was a mixture of curiosity and willingness to tackle the unknown, which guided my project leadership at Microsoft.

If I could look back, I would put even more emphasis on networking. Building relationships within the industry can open doors to collaborative opportunities and insights that are invaluable in a dynamic field like AI.

I would allocate more time to individual projects to innovate freely without constraints, allowing for a full exploration of the possibilities of AI and, perhaps, even greater groundbreaking contributions to the field.

Manas Joshi is a Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft and has led multiple projects in the Microsoft Bing ecosystem with expertise in AI, NLP, and Machine Learning. In this article, we hope you will be able to learn about Manas’s experience, adopt his advice, and have a better understanding of the skills required for data professionals looking to enter the ever-evolving field of AI.

