A Michigan man who opened fire on a black man standing outside his business now faces eight years in prison for a hate crime

A Macomb County jury has found a Michigan man guilty of one count of racial intimidation and two additional crimes related to a 2022 shooting. The attacker yelled the N-word at a black pedestrian before firing his rifle at him.

Currently, he faces up to eight years in prison and will have to spend at least two years in prison.

Mugshot of Anthony Mangiapane. He will remain in jail until his sentencing in January, 2024. (Macomb County Jail)

The incident occurred on July 25, 2022, in suburban Detroit, when the victim innocently passed by Anthony Mangiapane’s Warren, Michigan shop. According to Fox 2 Detroit, as the black man stood on the sidewalk, the 56-year-old man pointed a weapon at his door and yelled, “N##ger, you better move over.”

Shortly after making this demand, he fired three times at the 37-year-old St. Clair Shores resident.

The victim, who was safe, left the scene of the shooting and went to a nearby location. There he called 911 to report that he had been shot. The dispatcher who answered the call noticed the shooting was still going on in the background.

Within three minutes, Warren police responded to the call, arrived at two separate locations, met with the victim, and went to the business where they encountered a resistant Mangiapane. After the shooting, Mangiapane barricaded himself inside a business before later surrendering to police.

Before he surrendered, police observed and collected rifle casings on the ground, believed to be from the alleged shooter. After testing, the forensic lab concluded that the shell casing did indeed match a rifle with a green laser scope that belonged to Mangiapane that was on the property.

Jurors heard evidence against the business owner during a three-day jury trial in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens before coming to a guilty verdict.

He reviewed evidence discovered by the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, such as M203 grenade shells, a cache of weapons, including a German Luger pistol and other types of pistols, shotguns and AR-15-style pistols with high-capacity magazines. Rifles included.

Also found on his property were Nazi memorabilia collected by Mangiapane.

The case was prosecuted by Kumar Palepu, who heads the Macomb prosecutor’s hate crimes unit for the department. Palepu’s colleague Peter Lucido gave a statement regarding the decision

According to the Macomb Daily, Lucido said, “Thank you to the Macomb County jury for holding this man accountable for his hate-motivated, violent actions.”

In addition to racial harassment, which includes a two-year felony, the jury found Mangiapane guilty of a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by four years, and a two-year mandatory sentence.

Mangiapane is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail. He awaits his sentencing, which is scheduled for January 24, 2024.

Source: atlantablackstar.com