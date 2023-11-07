A meta engineer saw his own child facing gender discrimination on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress

On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in late 2021, Arturo Bejar, who was a contractor for the social media giant at the time, called Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg into question about the same. Sent a worrying email about. Subject.

In the note, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal, Badger, who worked as director of engineering at Facebook from 2009 to 2015, laid out how the company has harmed the company and the people who use its products. underlined a “significant gap” between how most people – especially young people – experience it.

“Two weeks ago my 16-year-old daughter and an experimental creator on Instagram made a post about cars, and someone commented ‘Go back to the kitchen.’ This was very upsetting to her,” they wrote. “Also, the comment is far from violating policy, and our tools for blocking or removing mean this person will move on to other profiles and continue to spread misogyny. I don’t think policy/reporting or more content review are the solution.”

Badger testified before a Senate subcommittee on social media and the teen mental health crisis on Tuesday, hoping to shed light on whether Meta executives, including Zuckerberg, were aware of the harm being caused by Instagram, but did not. Decided not to make meaningful changes to address them.

Badger believes Meta needs to change the way it regulates its platforms with a focus on addressing harassment, unwanted sexual advances and other bad experiences, even when these problems clearly violate existing policies. Don’t do it. For example, sending sexually explicit messages to children doesn’t violate Instagram’s rules, but Badger said teens should have a way to tell the platform they don’t want to receive these types of messages.

Badger told the Associated Press, “I can safely say that Meta officials knew how much harm teenagers were doing, that there are things they can do and that they are very doable and they told them. Decided not to.” This, he said, makes it clear that “we cannot trust them with our children.”

Opening the hearing on Tuesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Privacy and Technology subcommittee, introduced Badger as a “widely respected and admired” engineer in the industry who is especially passionate about children’s safety and security. He was hired to help prevent damage, but his recommendations were ignored.

“What you bring to this committee today is something that every parent needs to hear,” said Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, the panel’s ranking Republican.

For example, Bezar points to user perception surveys that show that 13% of Instagram users – those aged 13–15 – have reported receiving unwanted sexual advances on the platform within the past seven days.

Badger said he does not believe the reforms he is suggesting would significantly affect the revenues or profits of Meta and its peers. Their intention is not to punish companies, he said, but to help teens.

“You hear the company talk about ‘Oh, it’s really complicated,’” Badger told the AP. “No. It’s not like that. Just give the teen a chance to say ‘this stuff isn’t for me’ and then use that information to train all the other systems and get feedback that makes it better.

The testimony comes amid bipartisan pressure in Congress to adopt rules aimed at protecting children online.

“Every day, countless people inside and outside of Meta are working on how to help keep young people safe online,” Meta said in a statement. The issues raised here regarding user perception surveys highlight one part of this effort, and such surveys have led us to create features such as anonymous notifications and comment warnings of potentially harmful content. Working with parents and experts, we’ve also introduced more than 30 tools to help teens and their families have safe, positive experiences online. All this work is ongoing.”

Regarding unwanted content viewed by users that does not violate Instagram’s rules, Meta points to its 2021 “Content Delivery Guidelines” which say that “problematic or low quality” content is automatically removed from users’ Receives less distribution on the feed of. This includes clickbait, misinformation that has not been fact-checked, and “borderline” posts, such as “a photo of a person posing in a sexually suggestive manner, speech that includes profanity, borderline hate speech, or gory images.”

In 2022, Meta also introduced a “kindness reminder” that asks users to be respectful in their direct messages – but this only applies to users who are sending a message request to a creator, not a regular user.

Today’s testimony comes just two weeks after dozens of US states sued Meta for harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis. The lawsuits filed in state and federal courts claim that Meta knowingly and knowingly designed features on Instagram and Facebook that attract children to its platforms.

Badger said it is “absolutely essential” that Congress pass bipartisan legislation to “help ensure that there is transparency about these harms and that teens can get support from the right experts.”

“The most effective way to regulate social media companies is to require them to develop metrics that will allow both the company and outsiders to evaluate and track incidents of harm, as experienced by users. This is the power of what these companies can do, because for them, data is everything,” he wrote in his prepared testimony.

Barbara Ortute, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com