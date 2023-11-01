THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thirty-four journalists have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, an international media freedom group said Wednesday, accusing both sides of committing possible war crimes.

Reporters Without Borders called on International Criminal Court prosecutors to investigate the deaths. The organization said it has already filed a complaint in relation to eight Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli bombing of civilian areas in the Gaza Strip and one Israeli journalist killed during a surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel.

Christophe Deloire, director general of the group, also known by its French acronym RSF, said, “The scale, seriousness and recurrent nature of international crimes targeting journalists, particularly in Gaza, demands priority investigation by the ICC Prosecutor.” Is.” The organization is headquartered in France.

It is the third such complaint to be filed by the group since 2018, alleging war crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza. Israel says it makes every effort to avoid killing civilians and accuses Hamas of putting them at risk by taking action in residential areas.

The latest complaint also cites the “deliberate, complete or partial destruction of the premises of more than 50 media outlets in Gaza,” the organization said, as Israel retaliates against Hamas over the terrorist group’s bloody October 7 incursion. War was declared.

Another media freedom organization, the Committee to Protect Journalists, said on Wednesday it was investigating reports of journalists “killed, injured, detained or missing” in the war, including in Lebanon. It said the initial death toll was at least 31 journalists and media workers.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are vital citizens doing vital work in times of crisis and should not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, the New York-based nonprofit’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

The ICC’s prosecution office is already investigating the actions of Israeli and Palestinian officials before the Israel-Hamas war in 2014. The investigation may also consider allegations of crimes committed during the current war.

During a visit to the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan called on Israel to respect international law, but declined to charge the country with war crimes. He described Hamas’ October 7 attack as a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Israel argues that the ICC has no jurisdiction in the conflict because Palestine is not an independent sovereign state. Israel is not a party to the treaty that supports the International Court of Justice and is not one of its 123 member states.

The attack on a group of journalists in southern Lebanon earlier this month, killing one, was not a random but targeted attack and the journalists were clearly killed as members of the press, Reporters Without Borders said on Sunday. Was identified in.

The organization published preliminary findings from an ongoing investigation based on video evidence and witness testimony into the two attacks that killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdullah and injured six journalists from Reuters, AFP and Al Jazeera when they were shot in October. He was covering clashes along the southern Lebanese border. .13.

,

Associated Press writer Sammy Magee in Cairo contributed.

,

Full AP coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com