A massive space vacant since the 1990s could get new life with the help of disadvantaged business owners

A group called The Sphere, which is working to connect and elevate women and non-binary entrepreneurs in Western Massachusetts and beyond, will soon open a co-working space in Florence with the help of a $100,000 grant.

That space – which has been vacant since the 1990s – is expected to be located at 82 Maple Street and will be called The Sphere Innovation Lab. Megan Allen, co-founder of The Sphere, said the lab will “provide an inclusive space for organizations and individuals seeking entrepreneurial support or collaborative opportunities, professional resources, and accessible alternatives to private workspaces.”

Allen said The Sphere has a letter of intent for the storefront.

“The Sphere Innovation Lab is set to become a valuable resource, fostering collaboration, providing access to professional resources, and ultimately supporting the growth and success of businesses in Northampton. This initiative is in line with our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable business environment in our city,” said Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

Sphere was one of 39 projects funded by the Collaborative Workspaces programme, which aims to accelerate the pace of new business formation, job creation and entrepreneurial activity by supporting infrastructure that finances community-based innovation . The Collaborative Workspaces program is part of the state’s One Stop for Community Development Awards, which used 13 state grant programs to distribute $164 million in funding to 338 local economic development projects. The grants were dispersed to 161 communities across the Commonwealth.

Allen, who is also the founder of Community Classroom, a tutoring and academic coaching center in Florence, said Sphere will use the grant money to renovate a storefront in Florence that has not been occupied since the 1990s. Renovations are expected to begin in January and a soft opening is tentatively planned for spring 2024.

a former bake shop

The storefront is in a block of stores called the Parsons Block, which was built in the late 1800s, according to Virginia Shea, manager of Doyle’s Package Store in the Parsons Block, whose family owned the complex for three generations until selling it in June 2022. Was.

Shea said her grandparents came to Florence in the 1940s, took over Bird’s Store in the Parsons Block and were later able to buy it.

“It was an entrepreneurial move in the ’40s, and a risk,” Shea said. “Years later, it went up for sale… He and my grandmother thought, Well, why don’t we buy the building? This will secure our future.”

Shea said it was his father’s vision to keep Florence quaint and local, noting that he did not want the Parsons Block to be turned over to a corporation, but rather to create a space for locals.

“My grandmother used to call it [Parson’s Block] The jewel of Florence,” Shea said, smiling.

Prior to its vacancy, Shea said that a potential new co-working space for The Sphere was a bake shop. She remembers living in her first apartment above the 82 Maple Street storefront and hearing the rush of pedestrians in the morning.

“I remember knocking on the door at 5, 6 in the morning when people would come in to get their bread and deliveries,” Shea said. “The flow of bread and baked goods being made.”

Shea said that since the family bakery shop closed, her father could not find the right tenants to rent the space and it has been used as storage.

While the Parsons Block is now out of the family, Shea said he hopes the new owners will be able to keep the historic portions of the residential units and storefronts, highlighting the tin details in many of the units.

Inside the 82 Maple Street storefront.

What will the Innovation Lab do?

“The Innovation Lab supports The Sphere’s mission to elevate and strengthen the Greater Northampton area entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Lab will be intentionally designed to create collaboration and community to tackle bias, streamline and ease access to resources, and provide time management solutions,” Allen said.

Allen said the location will also plan to offer a concierge service for women and non-binary business owners, so they can focus on business success at scale.

“The Sphere Innovation Hub will play a vital role in increasing support for entrepreneurial activity, and this MassDevelopment Workspace grant provides space to help accelerate business growth and further position Northampton as a great place to start and grow a business.” Will provide more resources,” said. Vince Jackson, Executive Director of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce.

According to Allen, Sphere has worked with 46 local women and non-binary businesses and put nearly $57,000 back into the community in less than a year.

Since the group’s formation, The Sphere has hosted learning events like coffee and mentor hours and three salons to help women and non-binary entrepreneurs connect.

Allen said she’s heard from business owners that just by going to the Sphere event, connecting with people not only in Northampton but in Springfield, Holyoke or even Keene, New Hampshire, their businesses are thriving .

“Those stories of women supporting women, of business owners referring and supporting each other: those are the data points that really fuel our work,” Allen said.

Allen said that his courses such as his agenda, timelines, slide decks and handouts are available for free on his website to allow other communities to replicate what he has done.

“We are working hard to make our network’s resources public and free. We are also hoping that other cities can use the research process we designed to identify their own barriers to success and create their own personalized solutions,” Allen said. “We are also looking for future funders and partners who can help us ensure free access to entrepreneurs who need support.”

What is a sphere?

Christina Webster (left), Amanda Shafi (middle) and Megan Allen (right) outside their potential new location.

According to their website, Sphere was conceived through a podcast called Monday Moxie, which highlighted the stories of women entrepreneurs and their growth and leadership. A few months later, Allen, photographer Tiffany Chapman and Caroline Fournier of Busy B-Cleans started the Resilient Project, which highlighted the resiliency of Florence women entrepreneurs in the pandemic. A combined installation of portraits and podcasts, the project highlights 17 female entrepreneurs from Florence Village.

In partnership with the Downtown Northampton Association, the project expanded, aiming to address the challenges faced by women running businesses across the city.

In addition to the new $100,000 grant, the group has also received other funding since its formation. The Massachusetts Technology Collaborative’s Innovation Institute awarded $200,000 to downtown Northampton this summer for The Sphere. A year ago, MasTech awarded the group a $25,000 grant to research the barriers facing women entrepreneurs in Northampton and create a solution.

Sphere’s solution, also known as their strategic plan, works to address three barriers they have identified for women and non-binary business owners, including intersectional identity, access, and resources and time. Includes the ability to search.

“Mass Tech has been extremely helpful. They took a chance on us, because we’re not the usual suspects as mass tech grantees. But they have been interactive, open, supportive and have attended all our events. This is a true partnership and we will be forever grateful,” Allen said.

According to Allen, Sphere will use the $200,000 to identify and connect women and non-binary-owned businesses and create a trail map for visitors, conduct studies to better understand the community and its needs, and improve Northampton’s economic growth. To develop more resources to promote success.

Allen said they are currently working on The Sphere’s strengths and skills database, where anyone visiting Northampton can access occupations that are traditionally underserved by the community. The database will also have an internal component that allows entrepreneurs in the network to connect and share resources based on their strengths, skills and passions.

“We are each other’s best resources,” Allen said.

He said The Sphere is working with partners at Smith College to see if they can make it an app.

The other Northampton organization that received grant funding as part of the state’s Community One Stop for Development Awards was the Collaborative for Educational Services. According to the One Stop award list, they will use the $100,000 to build the capacity of their Food Policy Leader program, which focuses on 25 residents who are Black, Latino, foreign-born and/or experiencing financial hardship.

The program works to advance civic and economic solutions to food insecurity, distributing stipends, offering training sessions and designing projects that will enhance employability, civic and leadership skills that will impact the local food economy.

A list of other award winners throughout Massachusetts can be found here.

Source: www.masslive.com