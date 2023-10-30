A massive 7000% surge in this Shiba Inu (SHIB) metric: The arrival of the bull market?

TL;DR

The burn rate of Shiba Inu has increased by over 7,400% in the past 24 hours, causing over 369 million SHIB to be removed from circulation.

The intention of the burning program is to reduce the overall supply of the token, potentially increasing its scarcity and value; The coin’s price has increased by 12% weekly.

Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution, which launched in August, has quickly gained popularity with over 3.5 million transactions and 1.3 million blocks.

A large amount of the circulating supply of the popular memecoin Shiba Inu is being destroyed.

According to data provided by Shiburn, the asset burn rate has increased by more than 7,400% in the last 24 hours, meaning that more than 369 million SHIB were sent to addresses that no one could reach. The total assets removed from circulation last week exceeded $630 million.

The burning program adopted by Shiba Inu aims to reduce the overall supply of the token and potentially make SHIB more rare and valuable over time. Its price has been rising by more than 12% on a weekly basis recently.

Other factors playing a role in the rise could be the crypto industry’s overall bullish sentiment and the further advancement of layer-2 scaling solution Shiberium.

The latter officially went live at the end of August and immediately attracted the attention of the community. As cryptopotato According to the report, total transactions on Shibarium exceeded 3.5 million, while the total number of blocks exceeded 1.3 million.

Those interested in learning more about the objectives and specifications of the network can watch the video below:

