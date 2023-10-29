October 29, 2023
A man has been arrested after a month-long manhunt for allegedly killing his neighbour, his friend and his dog over a dispute.


Officials said Lenue Moore and Jackie Billini had been in an ongoing dispute for several months over the pit bull’s barking noises.

<p>getty</p> <p>”></p> <p>After a nearly month-long manhunt, police have arrested a suspect in the murders of a New York City woman, her dog and her friend, according to multiple news sites.</p> <p>On Thursday, authorities captured Laney Moore, 31, accused of shooting Jackie Billini, her pitbull Zeus and her friend Levon Harvin on the street near 165th Street in Washington Heights on Sept. 29, according to WABC-TV.</p><div class=

The New York Police Department (NYPD) told the outlet that Moore faces charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the September shooting.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to WABC-TV and the New York Post, authorities said neighbors Moore and Billini had been in a months-long dispute over a pitbull barking in her apartment.

Jackie Billini/Facebook

 A photograph of Jackie Billini.

Jackie Billini/Facebook

 A photo of Jackie Billini.

RELATED: Murder suspect who fled DC hospital captured after 7-week manhunt

"He was having a hard time with the dog based on complaints about noise," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenney said at a press conference, according to the NY Post. Additionally, "he committed a burglary at her apartment in which he broke her arm and beat another female companion."

According to WNBC-TV, Moore was charged with theft and assault for the incident that reportedly occurred in April, and Billini later received an order of protection against him, barring him from visiting or contacting her. Shortly after being arrested, Moore was released on bail.

Police said Billini feared for her safety after Moore's release from prison and would ask her friend Harvin to walk her dog down the street. Kenny said: "The male victim Mr Harwin was actually helping her walk the dogs because she was in fear for her life because of this guy."

RELATED: 4 deaf friends killed during Maine mass shooting

According to a NYPD report, at approximately 6:30 a.m. the night of the shooting, Billini was walking with Harvin and her dog when Moore allegedly walked up behind them, dressed in black and wearing a mask, and fired at least six times.

Billini's nephew Carlos described him on WABC-TV as "a giver [and] Love. There is no question of selfishness. Shevaq `was a beautiful woman.'

A GoFundMe set up to raise money for his funeral echoed the same sentiments, saying that Billini was "known for his lively spirit, infectious laughter and kind nature."

"He had a heart of gold and touched the lives of everyone he came across," the GoFundMe said. "Jackie was always there for her friends and family, offering unwavering support and love. "His sudden passing has left a void in our family and community that can never be filled."

