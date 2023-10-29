A man has been arrested after a month-long manhunt for allegedly killing his neighbour, his friend and his dog over a dispute.

Officials said Lenue Moore and Jackie Billini had been in an ongoing dispute for several months over the pit bull’s barking noises.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) told the outlet that Moore faces charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the September shooting.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to WABC-TV and the New York Post, authorities said neighbors Moore and Billini had been in a months-long dispute over a pitbull barking in her apartment.

