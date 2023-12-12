A man flew to America without a passport or ticket, he says - and doesn't know how

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

A man has been charged with being detained on a flight from Denmark to the United States after landing at Los Angeles International Airport last month without a passport or ticket.

Despite not appearing in the manifest for Scandinavian Airlines Flight 931, Sergei Vladimirovich Ochigawa – who, according to court documents, is a dual Russian-Israeli citizen in his mid-40s – appeared to conceal his presence during the approximately 12- Seemed to be making very little effort. An hour’s journey from Copenhagen on 4 November.

The alleged stowaway moved around the plane and regularly changed seats. He requested two meals at each meal service. He tried to strike up a conversation with his co-passengers. And at one point, he even attempted to eat some of the crew members’ chocolate, according to an affidavit filed by the FBI agent investigating the case.

Ochigawa pleaded not guilty this month to violating a section of the U.S. criminal code that prohibits anyone from boarding or concealing an airplane or ship without the consent of the owner or commanding person. Ochigawa is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FBI Agent Carolyn A. According to the affidavit filed by Walling, Ochigawa told him and another FBI task force officer in an interview on November 5 that he had not slept for three days and did not understand what was happening.

“Ochigawa doesn’t remember how he got on the plane in Copenhagen. Ochigawa also did not explain when or how he arrived in Copenhagen or what he was doing there,” Walling said in the affidavit. She said he claimed he didn’t know how he passed through security without a ticket.

During the November 5 interview, Ochigawa allowed agents to briefly scroll through photos on his phone. The most recent photo shows a television screen displaying flight information for destinations around the world, including Amsterdam, Munich and London, along with words in Danish. The second was a screenshot of a map showing the location of a hostel in Kiel, Germany, and a map of another unknown foreign city. Agents applied for a search warrant for her iPhone, the Nov. 6 affidavit states, in an effort to piece together any records of her movements and travel documents or visa applications.

Ochigawa told FBI agents that he had a PhD in economics and marketing, and had worked in Russia “long ago.”

The Scandinavian Airlines flight arrived at the Los Angeles airport around 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, the affidavit said. Surveillance footage showed a man resembling Ochigawa disembarking from the plane around 1:08 p.m.

“When Ochigawa presented himself for entry at the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) checkpoint at LAX, CBP officers discovered that Ochigawa was not a passenger listed on the flight list for SK 931, or any other incoming international flight . Ochigawa was unable to present a passport or visa to enter the United States, Walling wrote in the affidavit.

Speaking in English, Ochigawa reportedly told border officials that he had left his passport on the plane. They did not find her passport number listed on their system – as is usually required for anyone booking a flight to the US. Border officers searched her bags and found Russian and Israeli identity documents, but no international passport for either country. No passport was found on the plane.

Scandinavian Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for the airline confirmed the incident to Court Watch, the organization that brought this unusual court case, but declined to comment further.

The FBI affidavit said that during boarding, crew members observed Ochigawa sitting in seat 36D, which was vacant. But they did not see his boarding pass. Some crew members also numbered their sections, but the numbers did not match across the entire aircraft.

A crew member said that despite his apparent attempts at small talk most passengers “ignored” him.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com