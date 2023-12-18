A major segment of US bonds is now in a bull market

Long-term US Treasury bonds have entered a bull market as the market expects a Fed rate cut.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is up 21% from late October levels.

With inflation continuing to remain low, investors are expecting a major rate cut by the Fed next year.

Falling yields and expectations of an aggressive Fed interest rate cut next year have led to a bull market in a key segment of US bonds.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Exchange Traded-Fund rose on Monday to trade around $99 a share. The ETF is now about 21% higher than in late October, when its price fell to a 16-year low.

By that measure, long US Treasuries have entered a bull market, a sign that falling rate expectations are fueling a big rally in some US government bonds.

Bond prices are inversely related to yields, which have declined in recent weeks as the Fed plans to cut rates through 2024. Central bankers in their last policy meeting suggested they could cut interest rates by 75 basis points next year as inflation continues to ease. ,

Long-term bond yields fell last week on falling interest rate expectations, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling 17 basis points last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 20-year US Treasury yield was trading at around 4.24% on Monday. That’s a full percentage point lower than in mid-October, when the 20-year yield peaked at about 5.33%.

Some investors are expecting even more aggressive rate cuts as suggested by the Fed for next year, which could add more fuel to the current Treasury rally. UBS forecasts a rate cut of 275 basis points in 2024 as the economy risks slipping into recession. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a more than 50-50 chance that rates will fall to 4% or less by the end of next year, meaning the absolute percentage point of a rate cut is higher than .

Source: markets.businessinsider.com