Maine (Wabi) – For many people, finances can be scary and overwhelming. Whether you’re looking to buy a new home, start a business, or aren’t sure how to proceed with your existing organization, sometimes it’s hard to know what the next step should be. Thankfully, mainstream finance is here to help.

Mainstream Finance is a 20-year-old, non-profit community development financial institution (CDFI) certified by the US Treasury, helping all Maine home-buyers, business owners and consumers secure advice and financing to grow and thrive . Mainstream finance offers a range of services, including business and entrepreneur assistance, assistance with homebuying and retention, and financial coaching and assistance with savings.

Do you know that Mainstream Finance (MSF) offers business loans? Mainstream Finance offers a variety of loan products to small businesses throughout Maine that may have trouble finding a loan. Loan amounts available range from a minimum of $500 to $200,000, with terms up to 20 years.

Whether you are a startup and/or existing business, Mainstream Finance can provide financing to help move your project forward. MSF also offers “gap financing”, which is the difference between the amount of your down payment and the amount another lender has and can lend. Sometimes gap amount can stop your project. Mainstream finance may be able to help finance that gap so you can meet your project goal.

Mainstream finance can also assist startup businesses needing financing to purchase equipment, inventory, training, a building, or to assist an existing business.

Mainstream Finance is currently offering a Family Development Account (FDA) also known as Matched Savings Scheme for startups and existing businesses. We have a limited number of these FDAs. Contact James Macomber at [email protected] or 974-2476.

The team at Mainstream Finance will help a business develop a business plan as well as business financials, and they can help you prepare the loan documents you will need to apply for a loan. They provide all these services to you for free as there are no charges. Mainstream Finance’s mission is to help small businesses grow in Maine.

Join business advisor and financial coach Jim Macomber for a FREE Business and Financial Empowerment Class, where you’ll learn tips and tricks on how to grow your small business financially. You must pre-register for the class at www.mainestreamfinance.org/business/business-classes/business-class-signup/.

To learn more about what Mainstream Finance has to offer, visit their webpage at mainstreamfinance.org, or call 207-973-3500 or email the team at [email protected] for more information.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Source: www.bing.com