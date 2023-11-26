Singapore’s public housing apartments are home to approximately 80% of the country’s resident population.

In recent years, the market price of some flats has exceeded S$1 million.

HDB estates are designed to encourage social interaction, helping Singapore become the world’s sixth Blue Zones.

Singapore’s skyline would not be complete without its sweet-coloured, high-rise public housing apartment blocks.

Built by the Housing Development Board, these apartments are colloquially known as HDB flats.

Like many Singaporeans, I grew up in an HDB flat in central Singapore – and I’ve lived in it with my family for almost two decades.

It is an old housing complex by Singapore standards, considering that it was constructed in 1976. Most of my neighbors have been here as long as I have – and even longer. I know an elderly grandmother on the ground floor who moved in just a few years after the block was built.

I went to elementary school five minutes from where I live, and my friends from that time – some of whom I still keep in touch with – all live nearby.

The older I get, the more I appreciate living in such a carefully planned community – one of many across the country. Where else in the world can I find a hospital, a market and a mall within 15 minutes’ walking distance – half of which is sheltered from the rain?

Singapore and New York City are tied together most expensive cities in the world to live in, but their public housing systems are very different.

In the US, public housing is for low-income families, senior citizens, or people with disabilities.

However, the situation is different in Singapore: public housing units are where about 80% of the country’s resident population lives. It is considered one of the most successful public housing systems in the world.

And in Singapore, public housing does not mean cheap housing.

Despite being envisioned as affordable housing for the masses, some HDB flats have sold for more than $1 million in the resale market in recent years. In June, a four-room flat was sold for 1.5 million Singapore dollars, or $1.1 million.

According to local newspaper The Straits Times, $261 million worth of HDB flats were sold in the resale market in 2021.

